76ers Injury Report: Joel Embiid’s Status vs. Wizards

Joel Embiid's status to return on Wednesday is currently unclear.

Joel Embiid has dealt with his fair share of setbacks to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season. Although the Philadelphia 76ers center entered the regular season available after being a full participant in training camp, Embiid battled through a couple of setbacks.

For one, Embiid was coming off of multiple hand surgeries, which affected his touch on his shots and rebounding. In addition to issues with his hand, Embiid battled plantar fasciitis in the offseason, which caused Embiid to take time off, affecting his conditioning to start the year.

After a slow start to the season, Embiid was beginning to get back on track, but his progress was slightly derailed as a sore knee held him out of last Friday’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors. While Embiid was cleared for action on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls, the big man went on to miss Monday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Embiid is dealing with a non-COVID illness this week. After missing Monday’s shootaround, the big man was eventually ruled out of the matchup against the Wizards. At the time, Doc Rivers was unsure whether the big man would be healthy and ready to go moving forward.

It appears the team is still unsure whether Embiid will play on Wednesday or not. According to the Sixers’ injury report, Embiid is once again questionable on Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness. Without a shootaround scheduled on Wednesday morning, Embiid was off by default.

Now, he’ll be a game-time decision depending on how he feels before tip-off.

Aside from Embiid, the Sixers only listed three other players on their injury report. Those prospects include Mike Foster Jr., Julian Champagnie, and Jaden Springer. All three are healthy but assigned to Philly’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Therefore, they will not be active for the team on Wednesday night. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

