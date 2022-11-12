76ers Injury Report: Paul Reed’s Status vs. Hawks

Going into Saturday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers added the young veteran center Paul Reed to their injury report.

According to the team, Reed is dealing with a right knee contusion. As a result, he’s questionable for the Saturday night rematch against the Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.

Recently, Reed’s garnered more playing time after initially being in and out of the team’s rotation. Through the 76ers’ first nine games, Reed averaged fewer than five minutes on the floor.

In the Sixers’ last three matchups, Reed has picked up at least nine minutes of playing time, as Rivers rolled with the third-year veteran over Montrezl Harrell as Joel Embiid’s backup recently.

On Thursday night in Atlanta, Reed struggled in the minutes behind Embiid. During his nine minutes on the floor, Reed went 0-3 from the field on the offensive end. He grabbed three rebounds, one steal, and a block while collecting three fouls. Reed finished Thursday’s loss on the road as a minus-14.

Considering Reed is questionable for Saturday’s game, there is a chance he might sit out. However, he was a full participant at the Sixers’ Saturday morning shootaround, according to a team official. While his playing status remains 50/50 for the time being, Reed will go through pregame warmups on Saturday with the intent of possibly playing.

The Sixers and the Hawks are set to tip off at 7:30 PM ET.

