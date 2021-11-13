Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    76ers' Isaiah Joe Clears NBA Health and Safety Protocol Ahead of Pacers Matchup
    76ers' Isaiah Joe Clears NBA Health and Safety Protocol Ahead of Pacers Matchup

    The Philadelphia 76ers could get another reinforcement on Saturday as they are set to take on the Indiana Pacers on the road for the first time this year. After spending over a week in the NBA's health and safety protocol, Sixers' second-year guard Isaiah Joe has been cleared by the league to return to action, a team official confirms.

    Joe became the second Sixers player to be entered into the health and safety protocol last week. Last Monday, as the Sixers geared up to face the Portland Trail Blazers at home, veteran forward Tobias Harris was tested for COVID-19. After returning a positive test and showing symptoms, Harris was entered into the protocol and sat out for the next ten days.

    Isaiah Joe was in a similar position. A couple of days after Harris returned his first positive test, Joe was added to the health and safety protocol ahead of Philly's matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

    After missing matchups against the Pistons, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Toronto Raptors, Joe is on pace to make his return soon. Now that he's cleared to return to the floor by the NBA, the young guard has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

    Similar to Tobias Harris, Joe's status for Saturday night will likely depend on how he feels around game time. Since he's missed over a week's worth of practices and games, Joe will have to ensure he's in game shape before returning to the court.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

