Former 76er James Ennis Reveals he Tested Positive for COVID-19

Justin Grasso

An anonymous member of the Orlando Magic tested positive for COVID-19 before the NBA gathered at Disney World for the season's restart. For a while, the player had no intention of revealing themselves as it is their right to keep their identity unknown. At this point, though, James Ennis was no longer shy about his diagnosis.

Former Philadelphia 76ers forward James Ennis recently revealed he was the Orlando Magic player to test positive for COVID-19. According to Josh Robbins of The Athletic, Ennis revealed he had the virus at a point during a Zoom call with Magic reporters. The former 76ers veteran mentioned he had some symptoms such as a headache and some nausea, which lasted four or five days.

The good news is that Ennis is recovered from the virus. And now, the veteran forward is on-site in the NBA's bubble with his teammates preparing for the league's restart. The 30-year-old forward started the season off as a member of the 76ers. After inking a short-term deal with Philly last summer, Ennis was hopeful of landing a longer deal with the Sixers as he wanted some stability in the NBA.

At first, Ennis' first full season with the Sixers was going good. Eventually, though, Ennis began to struggle within the system. By the time the NBA trade deadline rolled around, Ennis and the Sixers agreed to depart, potentially. When Orlando came calling, Ennis was willing to waive his no-trade clause on his contract and join the Magic in Orlando.

Before the NBA's suspension, Ennis managed to appear in 12 games for the Magic. He started in 10 of the 12 matchups, averaging 6.8 points-per-game in 23 minutes of playing time. Now, Ennis and the Magic are looking to regroup at Disney as they have a good chance at obtaining one of the bottom seeds in the Eastern Conference playoff picture this year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

