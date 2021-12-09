Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    76ers vs. Jazz: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Thursday Night
    Publish date:

    76ers vs. Jazz: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Thursday Night

    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their two-game mini-series on the road against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. After taking them down in overtime on Monday, the Sixers made it two in a row as they defeated the Hornets once more. Now, they'll get little downtime as they are set to face the Utah Jazz on Thursday night for the second matchup of a back-to-back set of games.

    Key Game Notes

    • The Sixers have won six of their last ten games
    • At home, the Sixers are 5-5 this year
    • Philadelphia is currently in the midst of a three-game win streak
    • The Jazz defeated the Sixers 120-85 last month
    • The total has gone over in Utah's last five games
    • The Sixers are 0-5 against the spread in their last five home games
    • Utah has won eight of their last ten games
    • The Jazz are currently on a five-game win streak

    Injury Report

    76ers

    Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)

    Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)

    Grant Riller - Out (Shoulder Soreness)

    Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)

    Jaden Springer - Out (G League Assignment)

    Jazz

    Udoka Azubuike - Out (Ankle Injury)

    Elijah Hughes - Out (G League Assignment)

    Hassan Whiteside - Questionable (Left Glute Contusion)

    Game Odds

    Spread: Jazz -3

    Moneyline: UTA -154, PHI +130

    Total O/U: 216.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Daily Fantasy Outlook

    Tyrese Maxey

    FanDuel Price: $6,300

    DraftKings Price: $6,600

    Average FPPG: 31

    Shake Milton

    FanDuel Price: $4,900

    DraftKings Price: $5,000

    Average FPPG: 21

    Seth Curry

    FanDuel Price: $5,400

    DraftKings Price: $5,600

    Average FPPG: 25

    Furkan Korkmaz

    FanDuel Price: $4,300

    DraftKings Price: $3,100

    Average FPPG: 17

    Danny Green

    FanDuel Price: $4,800

    DraftKings Price: $3,300

    Average FPPG: 18

    Matisse Thybulle

    FanDuel Price: $4,700

    DraftKings Price: $3,200

    Average FPPG: 18

    Tobias Harris

    FanDuel Price: $7,700

    DraftKings Price: $7,600

    Average FPPG: 35

    Georges Niang

    FanDuel Price: $4,600

    DraftKings Price: $3,800

    Average FPPG: 18

    Joel Embiid

    FanDuel Price: $10,600

    DraftKings Price: $11,000

    Average FPPG: 48

    Andre Drummond

    FanDuel Price: $5,000

    DraftKings Price: $5,200

    Average FPPG: 26

