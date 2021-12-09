76ers vs. Jazz: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Thursday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their two-game mini-series on the road against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. After taking them down in overtime on Monday, the Sixers made it two in a row as they defeated the Hornets once more. Now, they'll get little downtime as they are set to face the Utah Jazz on Thursday night for the second matchup of a back-to-back set of games.

Key Game Notes

The Sixers have won six of their last ten games

At home, the Sixers are 5-5 this year

Philadelphia is currently in the midst of a three-game win streak

The Jazz defeated the Sixers 120-85 last month

The total has gone over in Utah's last five games

The Sixers are 0-5 against the spread in their last five home games

Utah has won eight of their last ten games

The Jazz are currently on a five-game win streak

Injury Report

76ers

Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)

Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)

Grant Riller - Out (Shoulder Soreness)

Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)

Jaden Springer - Out (G League Assignment)

Jazz

Udoka Azubuike - Out (Ankle Injury)

Elijah Hughes - Out (G League Assignment)

Hassan Whiteside - Questionable (Left Glute Contusion)

Game Odds

Spread: Jazz -3

Moneyline: UTA -154, PHI +130

Total O/U: 216.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Daily Fantasy Outlook

Tyrese Maxey

FanDuel Price: $6,300

DraftKings Price: $6,600

Average FPPG: 31

Shake Milton

FanDuel Price: $4,900

DraftKings Price: $5,000

Average FPPG: 21

Seth Curry

FanDuel Price: $5,400

DraftKings Price: $5,600

Average FPPG: 25

Furkan Korkmaz

FanDuel Price: $4,300

DraftKings Price: $3,100

Average FPPG: 17

Danny Green

FanDuel Price: $4,800

DraftKings Price: $3,300

Average FPPG: 18

Matisse Thybulle

FanDuel Price: $4,700

DraftKings Price: $3,200

Average FPPG: 18

Tobias Harris

FanDuel Price: $7,700

DraftKings Price: $7,600

Average FPPG: 35

Georges Niang

FanDuel Price: $4,600

DraftKings Price: $3,800

Average FPPG: 18

Joel Embiid

FanDuel Price: $10,600

DraftKings Price: $11,000

Average FPPG: 48

Andre Drummond

FanDuel Price: $5,000

DraftKings Price: $5,200

Average FPPG: 26