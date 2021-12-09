76ers vs. Jazz: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Thursday Night
The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their two-game mini-series on the road against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. After taking them down in overtime on Monday, the Sixers made it two in a row as they defeated the Hornets once more. Now, they'll get little downtime as they are set to face the Utah Jazz on Thursday night for the second matchup of a back-to-back set of games.
Key Game Notes
- The Sixers have won six of their last ten games
- At home, the Sixers are 5-5 this year
- Philadelphia is currently in the midst of a three-game win streak
- The Jazz defeated the Sixers 120-85 last month
- The total has gone over in Utah's last five games
- The Sixers are 0-5 against the spread in their last five home games
- Utah has won eight of their last ten games
- The Jazz are currently on a five-game win streak
Injury Report
76ers
Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)
Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)
Grant Riller - Out (Shoulder Soreness)
Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)
Jaden Springer - Out (G League Assignment)
Jazz
Udoka Azubuike - Out (Ankle Injury)
Elijah Hughes - Out (G League Assignment)
Hassan Whiteside - Questionable (Left Glute Contusion)
Game Odds
Spread: Jazz -3
Moneyline: UTA -154, PHI +130
Total O/U: 216.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Daily Fantasy Outlook
Tyrese Maxey
FanDuel Price: $6,300
DraftKings Price: $6,600
Average FPPG: 31
Shake Milton
FanDuel Price: $4,900
DraftKings Price: $5,000
Average FPPG: 21
Seth Curry
FanDuel Price: $5,400
DraftKings Price: $5,600
Average FPPG: 25
Furkan Korkmaz
FanDuel Price: $4,300
DraftKings Price: $3,100
Average FPPG: 17
Danny Green
FanDuel Price: $4,800
DraftKings Price: $3,300
Average FPPG: 18
Matisse Thybulle
FanDuel Price: $4,700
DraftKings Price: $3,200
Average FPPG: 18
Tobias Harris
FanDuel Price: $7,700
DraftKings Price: $7,600
Average FPPG: 35
Georges Niang
FanDuel Price: $4,600
DraftKings Price: $3,800
Average FPPG: 18
Joel Embiid
FanDuel Price: $10,600
DraftKings Price: $11,000
Average FPPG: 48
Andre Drummond
FanDuel Price: $5,000
DraftKings Price: $5,200
Average FPPG: 26