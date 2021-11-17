76ers vs. Jazz: Player Observations After Sixers' Blowout Loss in Utah

The Philadelphia 76ers were searching for a way to bounce back after getting two days of rest on Sunday and Monday. Returning to the court for the first time since Saturday night on Tuesday, the Sixers faced the Utah Jazz for the second away game of their long six-game road trip.

Once again, the 76ers were shorthanded. With Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle still in the NBA's health and safety protocol and with Danny Green battling hamstring tightness for the second time, the Sixers faced a tough Jazz squad while undermanned.

Over the last week, the Sixers had a common theme in all of their games. While they teased comebacks and showed life late in matchups, they ultimately ran out of gas and couldn't come out on top. Due to thin depth, exhaustion, and a lack of execution late in games, the Sixers fell short in four-straight matchups last week.

When the Sixers faced the Jazz on Tuesday, it was a similar situation but in a different game. However, there was no teasing of a comeback from the Sixers as they lost control of the game as early as the second quarter.

After wrapping up the first 12 minutes of action, the Sixers were within one possession as the Jazz led by two points. Then, Utah ignited a lopsided run in the second quarter and outscored the Sixers 33-19 before heading into the half. From then on, it was never close, and Philly picked up its fifth-straight loss on Tuesday night with a 120-85 defeat.

Overall, it was a tough game to watch. Now, let's observe each individual performance from Sixers players.

The Starters

Shake Milton

The veteran guard found himself starting as Danny Green missed the game due to a hamstring injury. Milton has seen his minutes fluctuate throughout the year, and on Tuesday, he checked in for one of his long shifts as he picked up 35 minutes. While there isn't much for the Sixers to be happy about, Milton had a decent scoring night as he put up a team-high of 18 points.

Tobias Harris

For a guy who was battling COVID-19 just two weeks ago, Harris has looked pretty good. In two of his last three games, Harris has been a bright spot for a struggling Sixers team. Unfortunately, Tuesday night was the one bad game he's had since returning. With Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons out, Harris becomes the focal point of Philly's offense. And when Harris tries to do too much, he becomes less effective. Defensively, he had some nice moments, but scoring 12 points on the offensive end just isn't going to cut it during this road trip.

Andre Drummond

Typically a dominant rebounder, Andre Drummond was quiet in that department as he collected just six boards. It was clear early on that it wasn't going to be Drummond's night as Utah's star center Rudy Gobert had his way with the Sixers veteran on Tuesday. Therefore, Doc Rivers played Drummond for less than 13 minutes.

Seth Curry

The veteran sharpshooter has cooled down a lot since his scorching hot start to the season. Since the Sixers hosted the New York Knicks last Monday, Curry has shot less than 35-percent from the field. On Tuesday night, he didn't do anything to help improve that percentage. Getting up eight shots in 25 minutes, Curry drained just one bucket. He was key to the Sixers' hot start to the year, but his lack of efficient scoring has played a major part in Philly's fall from the top of the Eastern Conference lately.

Tyrese Maxey

Although the Sixers continue losing during this tough stretch, Tyrese Maxey's continued improvement has offered Sixers fans something positive to talk about. The young guard checked in for 29 minutes in Utah and put up 16 points while draining seven of his fourteen shots from the field. He also continues to increase his three-point percentage as he hit on two of his four attempts on Tuesday.

The Bench

Georges Niang

It wasn't a revenge game for Niang, who scored seven points against his former team. He didn't flash much on Tuesday, but at least the veteran forward earned himself a tribute video from his former organization on Tuesday.

Furkan Korkmaz

If the Sixers weren't totally short-staffed, then Furkan Korkmaz would probably be playing himself out of Philly's rotation currently. Consistency has always been a concern when it comes to Korkmaz, and he's showing the same cons about his game at this point in the year. After a solid start to the season, Korkmaz has fallen off as he went into Tuesday's game, draining just 23-percent of his three-pointers over the last three matchups. In Utah, he put on another forgettable performance as he knocked down just two of his twelve attempted shots for six points.

Isaiah Joe

Playing in his first game since November 3, Isaiah Joe came in hot and drained five points in his first two minutes of action. Unfortunately, he couldn't sustain that energy. Picking up 23 minutes of action, Joe went 3-11 from the field. He had an opportunity to pad some stats for himself in garbage time as he played the entire fourth quarter, but Joe finished the night with just eight points.

Charles Bassey

Another Charles Bassey sighting for the Sixers on Tuesday night. The rookie picked up a little less than ten minutes of action and drained two buckets for four points, and made it five total by going 1-2 at the free-throw line.

Paul Reed

Clearly, Doc Rivers hasn't been too thrilled with Paul Reed lately. After he opted to keep Reed off the floor in the second half of Saturday's game after a slow start by the second-year forward, Rivers kept Reed on the bench until the Sixers reached garbage time on Tuesday. Reed didn't flash much during his 14-minute shift.