76ers vs. Jazz: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday's Game

The Philadelphia 76ers return to the court on Tuesday night after having a much-needed two-day break. After having a three-game homestand and kicking off a six-game road trip on Saturday, the Sixers have hit a bit of a rough patch.

During their three matchups at home against the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Toronto Raptors, the Sixers fell short and hit the road without picking up a single win in South Philly.

Then when the Sixers battled it out against the Pacers on Saturday, they started their grueling road stretch out on the wrong foot as they picked up their fourth-straight loss. The road doesn't get any easier, either.

When the Sixers return to the floor on Tuesday night, they'll face the Utah Jazz for the first time this year. Unfortunately, they'll continue to be shorthanded as well.

Although the Sixers got two reinforcements out of the health and safety protocol last week in Tobias Harris and Isaiah Joe, they remain without Matisse Thybulle and Joel Embiid on Tuesday night.

In addition to those two, the Sixers will also miss Danny Green, who's been dealing with hamstring tightness along with Ben Simmons, who has yet to make his season debut as he sits out due to personal reasons.

Playing shorthanded has been a common theme for the Sixers over the last few weeks and nothing about that changes on Tuesday night as they will look to avoid dropping their fifth-straight game in Utah.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Jazz battle it out? Here is everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Time: 10:00 PM EST.

Location: Vivint Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jazz TV Broadcast: TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Jazz Listen: 97.5 The Zone

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Jazz -9.5

Moneyline: PHI +375, UTA -500

Total O/U: 216.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook