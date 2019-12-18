There are very few people in this world who know the truth behind what happened between the Philadelphia 76ers and their former star guard, Jimmy Butler. By now, we're all well-aware of the fact something negative occurred behind the scenes, as Butler teased controversy. But the 30-year-old guard wouldn't dive deeper.

Every other day it feels like there's a new theory. A few examples include the speculation that Butler might not have gotten along with the 76ers' head coach, Brett Brown. Others have guessed that perhaps Butler is not the biggest fan of former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons playing point guard when Butler felt he could fit and play the role better.

Then, there's the speculation that the Sixers' front office was just flat-out worried about whether the veteran would age well while linked to a long-term contract or not. While these are all valid, and logical guesses -- not a single one has been confirmed.

All we know for sure is that Butler is happy with the Miami Heat for the time being. And why wouldn't he be? After all, the veteran guard did reveal he wanted to get to South Beach even before he was traded to the Sixers early on last season.

While Butler did credit the fan-player relationship between Miami and the future Hall of Famer, Dwyane Wade as a motivational factor for wanting to get there, that might not have been the key factor. Neither was the warm weather, which Butler also raved about months before joining in a video he uploaded to his official YouTube account.

By the sounds of it, influence and say, are the key factors for an outspoken player such as Jimmy Butler. Many have said before that Jimmy Butler wants to be the focal point of a team. Butler is the superstar, and he wants to be treated as such.

That's a fair point -- but there's more to it. Butler doesn't seem to just want to be a superstar, but it seems like he wants to be the captain of the ship. In other words, "the adult in the room," like he was for a short period of time in Minnesota and Philly.

While the Sixers gave Butler what he wanted, in that sense, for a few months -- the team still wanted its younger superstars such as Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons, and Joel Embiid to take on those roles as well, which might not have meshed well with Butler's style of leadership.

In Miami, that wouldn't be the case. Butler would be the focal point of the team in terms of leadership. He can run things his own way without having limited power in a community of captains. As Heat executive Pat Riley told Yahoo Sports' Seerat Sohi, if there are players on the team who aren't like Jimmy Butler in a certain sense, "they'll likely be gone."

In Philly, that wasn't the case. Butler didn't have that kind of influence. The Miami guard even admitted last month that he believed not everybody on the Sixers was truly in it to win it -- rather, there were players who were more motivated by fame and dollar signs.

It's likely that Butler wanted to tweak the Sixers' culture to match his style, but the organization probably wouldn't budge. Therefore, that could've been the reason why the relationship between the Butler and the Sixers soured over during the summer.

Neither Philly nor Butler is wrong for their decision to part ways. As a matter of fact, both parties seem more than content at this point with their current situation. The Sixers are doing well with a new lineup and a 20-8 record, while the Heat are thriving at 19-8, with Butler playing at a high level.

Eventually, Butler's past in Philly will be forgotten, and everybody will move on from discussing the situation. But as the top-secret controversy is still fresh, the curiosity about what really happened remains. The many theories out there could very well play into the truth -- but it seems a lack of influence and power over the 76ers might've run Butler out of town.