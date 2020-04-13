All76ers
Top Stories
News

JJ Redick Gives NBA HORSE Tourney a 'Hard Pass'

Justin Grasso

When word got out that the NBA and ESPN were collaborating on a 'high-profile' game of HORSE, there wasn't as much excitement as you'd expect. Nobody trashed the idea, but the general consensus typically responded with "well, at least it's something."

The same went for the NBA's players-only NBA 2K20 tournament as well. As the NBA remains suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, basketball fans are more than willing to tune in to anything that's sports-related, whether it be replays of classic games, players facing off in 2K, or documentaries.

On Sunday night, the big event fans were tuning in for was the game of HORSE. Personally, I didn't expect basketball fans to rave about the event -- but I also didn't expect a game of HORSE to get such bad reviews either.

Former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter JJ Redick had the same thought process of thousands of fans on Sunday night. While the 35-year-old veteran isn't one to typically take his thoughts to social media -- specifically Twitter -- the New Orleans Pelicans guard couldn't help himself on Sunday. 

After just five minutes, Redick was out on the highly-anticipated driveway competition. Honestly, it's hard to blame him. The idea had potential, but the execution was far from superb. It's understandable not every current and former NBA/WNBA player has a camera expert on deck to help them execute shots for the broadcast. 

But a simple trial run beforehand should've sent ESPN and the NBA back to the drawing boards before deciding to air what ended up becoming the talk of Twitter on Sunday night for all of the wrong reasons. Unless there are significant changes for Thursday's broadcast, the highly-anticipated, high-profile game of HORSE could very well end up being a major flop. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA News: Mavericks' Rick Carlisle Calls Suspension 'Blessing in Disguise'

Is the NBA's suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic a blessing in disguise? Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle believes so.

Justin Grasso

76ers: NBA Reportedly Discussing a 25-Day Plan for Return

Will the 76ers make a comeback this year? Apparently, the NBA is discussing a 25-day plan for return.

Justin Grasso

NBA HORSE: Odds, Prediction, & Schedule

Plan on tuning into NBA's HORSE competition? Here's what you need to know.

Justin Grasso

76ers: NBA Will Need Another Training Camp Before Season Resumes

The Philadelphia 76ers and the rest of the NBA will need somewhat of a training camp before they can continue the 2019-20 season.

Justin Grasso

A Month Ago, 76ers Played What Could Be Their Final Game This Season

On this day last month, the Philadelphia 76ers played what could end up being their final game this season.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: LeBron James Once Lost in a Game of HORSE

An old video of LeBron getting demolished by a trick shot artist, the latest weird UFC twist and more.

Justin Grasso

Bulls Will Consider 76ers' Marc Eversley for Vacant GM Position

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly planning to interview Philadelphia 76ers Vice President of Player Personnel Marc Eversley for their vacant General Manager position.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is The New Colossus

The Milwaukee Bucks last MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar forced a trade to L.A. Milwaukee hopes their special relationship with Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family keeps him home

Justin Grasso

Odds for NBA's H-O-R-S-E Tournament Sunday

Justin Grasso

2020 NBA Draft: Teams Pushing For New Date

Team owners have been reportedly pushing for the NBA to re-schedule the 2020 NBA Draft.

Justin Grasso