Joel Embiid Could Return Monday vs. Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers could get a significant boost on Monday night.

With the Atlanta Hawks in town, the Sixers upgraded the playing status of their All-Star center, Joel Embiid.

After injuring his foot in a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves two weekends ago, Embiid finished the matchup as he pushed through the pain. However, after getting diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain, Embiid was automatically ruled out for the Sixers’ next two matchups.

After missing games against the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets, Embiid remained day-to-day. When the Friday night matchup against the Orlando Magic approached, the Sixers ruled out the big man for a third-straight game.

The trend continued this past weekend as Embiid missed the second matchup in Orlando on Sunday, marking his fourth-straight absence.

Embiid has been upgraded to questionable ahead of the Atlanta matchup on Monday night. While there is a chance he could miss his fifth-straight game, the Sixers are hopeful to get a key reinforcement back in the mix on Monday, as they’ve been without three of their starting five lately.

Without Embiid on the floor, the Sixers have found success, as they've won three of their four matchups last week in the absence of the All-Star. But as other injuries and fatigue begin to set-in, the Sixers will need all of the help they can get on Monday.

The Sixers and the Hawks are set to tip-off for the third time this year at 7 PM EST. on Monday night in South Philly.

