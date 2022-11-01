The Philadelphia 76ers want to unleash their third-year guard, Tyrese Maxey. Although the team employs two seasoned All-Stars that are some of the NBA’s best scorers in, Joel Embiid and James Harden, the two veterans want their young teammate Maxey to take his scoring to another level.

Last year, Maxey was a temporary replacement in the starting lineup for the disgruntled Ben Simmons. As Simmons held out for a trade, Maxey took advantage of the opportunity and earned himself a permanent promotion.

In 75 games, Maxey doubled his production by averaging 17 points and four assists during his sophomore effort. He also improved greatly shooting from three as he knocked down 42 percent of his deep shots after averaging just 30 percent during his rookie year.

Maxey’s three-point scoring was certainly a question mark coming out of college, as he hit on just 29 percent of his threes at the University of Kentucky. However, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was confident that Maxey’s will to develop in all areas of the game would allow the young rising star to be persistent in the three-point shooting department.

So far, Maxey’s maintained his success from three. Through the first seven games of the 2022-2023 season, Maxey has hit on 47 percent of his threes while taking two more attempts per game compared to his sophomore season.

Considering it’s just a small sample size, there is no guarantee Maxey will continue to chuck up nearly seven threes per game — or hit on nearly 50 percent of them. But Sixers center Joel Embiid is doing all he can to ensure Maxey stays on the same path.

“He’s one of the best shooters, and he has the potential to be up there,” said Embiid, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “You know, a great stroke. He can really shoot the ball, great form and he makes them. There’s a reason I’m always on him to just let it fly. He’s got to get up 10 to 15 threes a game. That’s how good of a shooter he is.”

Receiving ringing endorsements from Joel Embiid is nothing new for Maxey, but the Sixers can only hope that the big man stays on the young guard and keeps him shooting.

As Maxey’s proven to be a legitimate three-point threat through last year’s regular season, the playoffs, and now this season, he truly has an opportunity to establish himself as one of the NBA’s premier three-point shooters.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.