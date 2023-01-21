76ers' Joel Embiid Downgraded vs. Kings

Joel Embiid is the second starter to land on the injury report.

The Philadelphia 76ers have continued to add to their injury report ahead of their match against the Sacramento Kings as Joel Embiid has been downgraded to questionable.

Embiid hasn't developed a new injury, rather potentially sitting out of the match for injury recovery for his left foot, which kept him out of three games at the beginning of the month.

Since coming back from his injury, The Process has shown why he was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month in December, averaging 34 points and 10 rebounds on 55 percent shooting.

Embiid joins James Harden on the injury report, who could also be sitting due to injury management, in a series of moves that could be made to preserve their stars for big conference matches against the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Knicks in the coming weeks.

In his place, Montrezl Harrell would be the obvious choice, as the former Sixth Man of the Year has come out in front of Paul Reed as Embiid's replacement over the course of the season.

Granted at the beginning of the season, Doc Rivers preferred to start P.J. Tucker at center in games where Embiid sat out, with De'Anthony Melton getting the start, sharing the backcourt with Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

The Philadelphia 76ers look to end their West Coast road trip off with a win against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

