Joel Embiid Earns Praise for the Way He Dominated Hornets

Friday night was just another shift at the office for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. At this point in the season, high-scoring nights are just the norm for the big man, who is on his way to getting crowned as the NBA’s scoring champion for the second-straight season.

In only three quarters of action, Embiid almost notched 40 points for the 12th time this season. He was two points shy, as he scored 38 points in only 29 minutes of action.

With another 30-plus-point outing, Embiid made it eight in a row as his post-All-Star break hot streak continues.

“It’s awesome,” Sixers head coach Doc Rivers told reporters in Charlotte on Friday night. “It really is.”

Not only is Embiid scoring a ton of points, but he’s piling on the production efficiently. In the seven games leading up to Friday’s outing against the Hornets, Embiid had averaged 60 percent from the field. In his 38-point showing against the Hornets, Embiid drained 76 percent of his shots.

While the scoring is what stands out the most to spectators, Rivers is impressed with the way Embiid has approached the game in every way.

“He’s scoring whatever amount of points, he had 38 in under three quarters, but he’s also dominating the game on the other end,” the coach continued. “He’s making the right passes, he’s including his teammates. He’s not forcing anything. It’s all coming to him out of the flow. It’s coming to him organically — naturally — then defensively, he’s just been dominant by blocking shots, rebounding... it’s been really nice.”

For the last couple of years, Embiid has been in the MVP conversation. This year is no different. However, this current stretch might be Embiid’s best yet. Will it result in the big man taking the MVP title home? Only time will tell, but it’s clear the Sixers are currently getting the best version of their superstar at the right time of the year, as Embiid looks as comfortable as he’s dominant.

