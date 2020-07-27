Recently, the Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with a handful of small injuries. Center Joel Embiid, along with the two guards Glenn Robinson III and Raul Neto, all dealt with minor setbacks before or during Sunday's scrimmage against the OKC Thunder.

All three players were expected to be re-evaluated on Monday morning before the Sixers took the court for practice. As it turns out, all three are good to go.

Joel Embiid

After being expected to clock into Friday's scrimmage game against the Grizzlies for 18 to 20 minutes of action, Embiid finished his afternoon with less than 13 minutes. On Sunday, we found out that Embiid was actually dealing with discomfort in his calf.

As expected, the Sixers held Embiid out of Sunday's scrimmage for precautionary reasons. Before the game, Sixers head coach Brett Brown revealed he wasn't worried about the injury. After the game, he reiterated his initial statement.

"I believe that we're just getting out in front of stuff and being smart with it," Brown said before Sunday's game. After, the Sixers head coach specifically mentioned that neither he nor Embiid is "concerned" about the setback.

Raul Neto

The Sixers' backup point guard Raul Neto was fully expecting to play in the team's second scrimmage this past Sunday afternoon. However, during the pregame shootaround Neto's lower back felt uncomfortable. So the Sixers treated it the same way they treated Embiid's injury and played it safe by keeping Neto out of the game.

Glenn Robinson III

Unlike the two previously mentioned players, Glenn Robinson III actually made it out onto the court for Sunday's scrimmage. Prior to tip-off, Robinson was healthy and fully expected to pick up some notable minutes off the Sixers bench.

Unfortunately, the veteran wing collided with another player going for a loose ball during the second quarter. Robinson's injury wasn't significant enough to take him out of the game right away, but he did head back to the locker room for a moment to get checked out. As he was diagnosed with a hip-pointer, Robinson was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The status of Embiid, Neto, and Robinson III is currently up in the air for Tuesday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. All three players will participate in Monday's practice, which is considered to be a light one, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_