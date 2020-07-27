All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers: Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson III Expected to Practice Monday

Justin Grasso

Recently, the Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with a handful of small injuries. Center Joel Embiid, along with the two guards Glenn Robinson III and Raul Neto, all dealt with minor setbacks before or during Sunday's scrimmage against the OKC Thunder.

All three players were expected to be re-evaluated on Monday morning before the Sixers took the court for practice. As it turns out, all three are good to go.

Joel Embiid

After being expected to clock into Friday's scrimmage game against the Grizzlies for 18 to 20 minutes of action, Embiid finished his afternoon with less than 13 minutes. On Sunday, we found out that Embiid was actually dealing with discomfort in his calf.

As expected, the Sixers held Embiid out of Sunday's scrimmage for precautionary reasons. Before the game, Sixers head coach Brett Brown revealed he wasn't worried about the injury. After the game, he reiterated his initial statement.

"I believe that we're just getting out in front of stuff and being smart with it," Brown said before Sunday's game. After, the Sixers head coach specifically mentioned that neither he nor Embiid is "concerned" about the setback.

Raul Neto

The Sixers' backup point guard Raul Neto was fully expecting to play in the team's second scrimmage this past Sunday afternoon. However, during the pregame shootaround Neto's lower back felt uncomfortable. So the Sixers treated it the same way they treated Embiid's injury and played it safe by keeping Neto out of the game.

Glenn Robinson III

Unlike the two previously mentioned players, Glenn Robinson III actually made it out onto the court for Sunday's scrimmage. Prior to tip-off, Robinson was healthy and fully expected to pick up some notable minutes off the Sixers bench.

Unfortunately, the veteran wing collided with another player going for a loose ball during the second quarter. Robinson's injury wasn't significant enough to take him out of the game right away, but he did head back to the locker room for a moment to get checked out. As he was diagnosed with a hip-pointer, Robinson was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The status of Embiid, Neto, and Robinson III is currently up in the air for Tuesday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. All three players will participate in Monday's practice, which is considered to be a light one, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_ 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Glenn Robinson III's Injury Doesn't Worry Brett Brown

Philadelphia 76ers veteran wing Glenn Robinson III was shaken up during Sunday's scrimmage against the Thunder, but Brett Brown isn't worried it's serious.

Justin Grasso

76ers Fall to Thunder During Second Scrimmage in Orlando

The Philadelphia 76ers had a commanding lead with starters in against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, but the deep roster guys allowed OKC to complete a comeback.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Out vs. Thunder on Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been ruled out against the Thunder on Sunday due to a lower body injury.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Thunder: Live Updates for Sixers' Sunday Scrimmage

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at noon for the second scrimmage game down in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

Simmons 'Loves to See' Matisse Thybulle's On-Court Confidence

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons loves seeing the rookie Matisse Thybulle put his newfound confidence to good use on the court.

Justin Grasso

Markelle Fultz was Stunned by Matisse Thybulle's Dunk

Former Philadelphia 76ers first pick Markelle Fultz was recently stunned on social media after seeing Matisse Thybulle throw down a tough dunk.

Justin Grasso

Harris Uses Postgame Platform to Call out Daniel Cameron Once More

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris uses his postgame platform in Orlando to call out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in search of justice for Breonna Taylor.

Justin Grasso

Simmons Wants Virtual 76ers Fans to Boo the Team When Struggling

Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons made it clear he wants the NBA to have virtual Sixers fans booing while they are on display down in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris Becomes Sixers' First Bell Ringer Since March

The last time a Philadelphia 76ers player rang the bell was back in March. On Friday, Tobias Harris got to ring it once again after a dominant performance against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons is Finally Taking What Defenses Give him

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons was letting it fly during the team's first scrimmage game on Friday, proving that he's willing to shoot if the defense gives him a good look.

Justin Grasso