76ers' Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson III Questionable vs. Rockets

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers might be without two of their regulars in Joel Embiid and Glenn Robinson III on Friday night when Philly takes on the Houston Rockets. Before the NBA went on suspension back in March, the Sixers were struggling to stay healthy.

After having a handful of months off due to the COVID-19 suspension, the Sixers looked forward to finally getting back into action with their whole team healthy and available to continue the season.

Everything went according to plan for the first couple of weeks of training camp. Once the scrimmage schedule fired up, though, reality set in for the Sixers. Health is still a concern, and Philly is having trouble keeping players off the injury report as the playoffs approach. 

This week, the team had a handful of players miss time, including Embiid and Robinson III. Embiid, who suffered an ankle injury last Sunday night, sat out of Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Although he returned the following matchup against the Raptors, the Sixers' big man sat out during the second half to play it safe.

Now, Embiid could potentially sit out on Friday to avoid any further injury before the playoffs begin on Monday. As for Glenn Robinson III, his injury concerns have been quite well-known. 

After suffering a hip pointer against the Thunder during the second scrimmage game weeks ago, Robinson III struggled to remain on the court. He missed the first four seeding games for the Sixers. After returning and playing in two games, Robinson III once again missed another matchup on Wednesday with the same issue. His status for Friday night is also unclear.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

