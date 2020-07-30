The Philadelphia 76ers will have all players participating in Thursday's practice down in Orlando, Florida. Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson III, and Raul Neto have all been dealing with their own injuries over the last few days.

Embiid, who was dealing with soreness in his right calf during the team's first scrimmage this past Friday, left the game after appearing on the court for just under 13 minutes. To play it safe, the Sixers decided to hold the big man out of Sunday's matchup as well. And although he practiced in a light workout on Monday, the Sixers continued to keep Embiid off the floor for the third and final scrimmage against Dallas.

As for the team's backup guard, Raul Neto, he intended to play in the Sixers' second scrimmage against the Thunder on Sunday. Unfortunately, during warmups, Neto began to feel discomfort in his lower back, which led to the team ruling him out before tip-off. Like Embiid, Neto also missed the second and third scrimmage games.

Lastly, Sixers' veteran trade acquisition Glenn Robinson III is still dealing with a hip pointer, which he suffered during the second quarter of the Sixers' second scrimmage game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After colliding with another player, Robinson III was shaken up and went to the locker room to be evaluated further.

While his injury wasn't anything to be seriously concerned about, the Sixers decided to rule Robinson III out for Tuesday's scrimmage as well. At this point, all three injured players are set to return to practice on Thursday. Their status for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers currently remains up in the air.

