Joel Embiid in Great Spirits After Dominating Utah Jazz

Lately, it’s been difficult to gauge the physical state of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. After the big man underwent multiple surgeries in the offseason and battled plantar fasciitis weeks ahead of training camp, the star center wasn’t in optimal shape to begin the season.

Mix in the fact that Embiid battled a non-COVID illness last week, and the Sixers’ All-Star ended up missing a few consecutive games over the last week.

Even though Embiid’s been back on the floor for the Sixers’ last few games, the big man still revealed he’s been dealing with several other physical setbacks, including a tweaked ankle and a mysterious shoulder injury.

“I don’t know what happened, but some days I can’t lift my arm up,” said Embiid on Saturday when discussing his shoulder setback. “When I go block shots, I really feel it. I don’t know what’s going on, but it’s whatever.”

Embiid’s personal health update following the Sixers’ win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday left many skeptical about his playing status in Sunday’s game against the Utah Jazz. However, Embiid made it clear that he planned to play, barring any unexpected setbacks the following morning.

As he expected, Embiid was cleared for action in Sunday’s game. Not only did he check in and turn in a full shift, appearing on the court for 36 minutes, but the star center also ended up having himself a career night.

Taking just under 30 shots from the field, Embiid dominated the Utah Jazz. In the scoring department, Embiid was one point shy of draining 60. His 59-point showing was a career-high.

In addition to scoring, Embiid dominated on the defensive end and collected 11 rebounds along with seven blocks and a steal. Embiid has dealt with numerous physical battles through the first stretch of the 2022-2023 season, but the big man was in great spirits after Sunday’s victory.

“I’m feeling great,” said the star big man. “My body feels great. My mind is perfect. Life is good. Basketball is not my whole life. I got a beautiful family — that’s what matters the most. As long as I have that, that’s all that matters.”

Embiid stressed plenty of times throughout the first month of the season that his conditioning would be a work in progress, especially as unexpected setbacks affect him over time. However, the only cure for the setbacks is to continue working.

“The best way for me to get back to where I was before I got sick was to just be on the floor and play,” said Embiid. “So, just playing games, practicing, being in the gym — that’s really the only way. All the bikes and the treadmill doesn’t work for me. The only way to really get to where I want to be is for me to be on the floor playing, whether it’s practices or games.”

Embiid played a total of 76 minutes between Saturday and Sunday. He’ll get a rest day to begin the new week before participating in three practices ahead of the Friday night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. A few days off from games should Embiid avoid any further health issues, but a few practice sessions should help the All-Star continue to get back on track.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.