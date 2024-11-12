76ers Joel Embiid Looking to Silence Critics Ahead of Season Debut
On Tuesday night, there is a full slate of games to kick off the Group Phase of the NBA Cup. Among the biggest storylines of the jam-packed schedule is Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid making his season debut.
Heading into the season, the Sixers made it clear that getting Embiid to the postseason was among their top priorities. Between the emergence of Tyrese Maxey and the addition of Paul George, the team finds itself with arguably its best chance to contend since drafting their star center. Knowing this, they've put a plan in place to limit the wear and tear on Embiid's body before the playoffs.
At the start of the year, Embiid was sidelined as he continued to rehab the knee injury he suffered last season against the Golden State Warriors Then, earlier this month, he was handed a three-game for suspension for allegedly getting into it with a reporter in the locker room after a game.
Leading up to Embiid's debut against the Knicks, ESPN's Shams Charania provided insight on the Sixers star while on NBA Today. He cited that the former MVP has heard all the outside noise and is ready for the team's new big three to start building chemistry.
"I spoke to people around Joel Embiid, spoke to people around the Sixers," Charania said. "They say that Joel Embiid has heard the noise. He knows that the narrative is on this team, on this season with him. He wants to get on the court. He knows they need to get that big three on the court. There's a little bit of urgency right now in Philadelphia to get these three guys healthy on the floor and build some chemistry."
As the two stars in the lineup, Embiid and George are already working on their on-floor chemistry. The two were talking shop during shootaround on Tuesday morning.
After both of them started the year on the sidelines, it will now fall on Embiid and PG to lead the charge for the Sixers as they attempt to recover from their 2-7 start.