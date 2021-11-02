Embiid's Rest Day vs. Blazers Surprised Andre Drummond

When Andre Drummond signed with the Philadelphia 76ers during the offseason, the veteran big man was clear on the idea that he wasn't joining the team to fight for a starting position. As the Sixers employ last year's MVP runner-up Joel Embiid, Drummond understood his role as a backup.

But as we've seen in the past, Embiid is always guaranteed some games off. As the Sixers want to ensure he's healthy later on down the line in the postseason, Embiid will always get a game off here and there for rest, even if he's healthy. Therefore, Drummond would have to start occasionally.

Monday was one of those nights. After battling knee soreness for the last six games, Embiid got a rest day on Monday. While Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that the plan was always for Embiid to rest during Monday's matchup against the Blazers, it seems the entire roster wasn't notified of the decision early on.

On Monday morning, the Sixers had a shootaround at their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey. Although Embiid was present for the session, he wasn't necessarily a full participant. Not too long after the shootaround session wrapped up, the Sixers confirmed Embiid was out for the night.

Hours later, Doc Rivers addressed the media for his pregame press conference, and that's when he publicly confirmed Andre Drummond would replace Embiid in the starting lineup against the Blazers. And that's how the veteran center learned he would be garnering a more significant role on Monday.

"(Joel Embiid) hit me with the Okie Doke today," Drummond explained after Monday night's victory over the Blazers. "Usually, he will take a couple plays off in shootaround just to rest. So, I didn't really know what was going on until I got here, and then I see the alert on Twitter. I said, 'Oh [expletive], I'm starting today.' So that's how I found out, but great, great team win from us."

Although Drummond didn't expect to start on Monday until closer to tip-off time, the veteran center was ready to step up in the absence of Embiid. In 33 minutes on the floor, Drummond contributed to 14 points, 15 rebounds, and nearly notched a triple-double as he racked up seven assists in the unexpected win over the Blazers.

"That's just this team," Drummond said, in regards to winning shorthanded. "Despite who is playing or who isn't playing, we all have one common goal, and that's just to win the basketball game and play to the best of our ability and give it all that we have."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.