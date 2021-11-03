Joel Embiid Set to Make Return vs. Bulls on Wednesday

Ever since the opening minutes of the 2021-2022 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been dealing with a sore knee. After making contact with another player during the season-opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, Embiid found himself questionable for quite a few games moving forward.

Leading up to the matchups against the Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, and the Detroit Pistons, Embiid was viewed as a game-time decision. Fortunately for the Sixers, he played in all four games.

When the 76ers faced the Atlanta Hawks last Saturday, Embiid was questionable going into the matchup, but he was taken off the injury report early after going through a morning shootaround session and feeling fine.

That was a good sign Embiid's knee was trending in the right direction. When Monday rolled around, though, eyebrows were raised as the All-Star missed the matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Despite Embiid being left off the initial injury report, the big man was ruled out against the Blazers. Before the game on Monday, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers downplayed the idea that Embiid's knee had anything to do with his absence. Instead, the head coach made it clear that it was a planned rest day for the All-Star.

"It had nothing to do with his knee, it was just planned," said Rivers during his pregame press conference. "This was the day that we had planned. That's as much as I know. We kind of went over the schedule. We go over it monthly, and we planned it out. It doesn't always go as planned, obviously. But so far, so good."

As the Chicago Bulls are in town for a Wednesday night matchup against the Sixers, Embiid was again left off the early injury report. Barring any last-minute changes, it seems the All-Star center is ready to make his return against Chicago.

