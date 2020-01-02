Joel Embiid Returns to Practice After Missing Pacers Matchup

This past Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers were without one of their key pieces on the court. As the team continued their tough road stint by facing the Indiana Pacers on New Year's eve, the Sixers would rule out their star center, Joel Embiid hours before the matchup.

It's been quite some time since Embiid missed a game, but Tuesday's absence became his seventh missed game so far this season. According to the injury report, Embiid has been dealing with soreness in his knee, which has become somewhat of a common issue for the big man over the last few seasons.

Without Embiid on the floor for the Sixers on Tuesday, Philly saw a massive collapse on both sides of the ball. Despite losing back to back games on the road since their Christmas day victory, the Sixers didn't look like a team that was ready to bounce back from their issues and snag themselves a win.

They ended up losing to the Pacers 115-97. Perhaps, the absence of Joel Embiid had something to do with that. Considering that Embiid has averaged around 30 points per game over the last few matchups, his inability to play surely affected the Sixers.

Fortunately, it looks like the Sixers won't spend too much time without Embiid on the floor for them. On Thursday, the 76ers returned to practice in Camden, New Jersey, before they head off to Houston to face the Rockets on Friday.

While there's no word yet on Embiid's status for when the Sixers play the Rockets, the big man was able to return to the court on Thursday to get a full practice in. Barring any setback from now until Friday's tip-off, it seems like Embiid will be able to get the green light to play against Houston.