76ers' Joel Embiid Doesn't Want a Series Sweep on his Resume

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid has become quite familiar with the NBA Playoffs over the last couple of years. While he spent his first few seasons in the NBA battling through significant injuries, the star big man has now become a regular in the postseason, fighting for a chance to earn a spot in the Finals.

Unfortunately, the 26-year-old center has yet to make it out of the second round of the playoffs. Over the last two seasons, the Sixers had no issues getting past their first playoff opponents -- but going beyond round two has been a struggle. Heading into the 2019-2020 NBA season, the 76ers believed they were in much better shape to compete in the playoffs and hopefully advance further than they've been before in recent times. Clearly, that's not the way things are going at the moment. 

A loss on Sunday afternoon sends the Sixers packing after just four games. A win will keep them alive to see another game, but the odds of them coming back and defeating the Boston Celtics entirely won't increase much. Even if that's the case, the 76ers aren't giving up -- because regardless of what the odds of coming back and winning are -- Joel Embiid made it clear that the last thing he wants is to be swept. 

"I don't want to be swept -- I don't want that in my resume," Embiid mentioned on Friday night, following a Game 3 loss. "I've been playing my butt off, and I'm going to come in and do everything that I can to make sure we win a game and take it one game at a time." Embiid, who has averaged 30 points-per-game along with 13 rebounds in three matchups, has been more than productive for the struggling Sixers. Sadly, his supporting cast has left him with little to no help in all three matchups. 

"It sucks, but you can't give up," Embiid said. "Looking at the game tonight, we couldn't make a shot -- nothing could go in. I thought defensively; we did a better job. We were good defensively but had had some mistakes in the fourth that we have to correct. Offensively, no one could make a shot. You can't give up. You have to keep fighting and play hard." The Sixers and the Celtics will meet for Game 4 on Sunday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

