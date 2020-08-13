All76ers
76ers' Joel Embiid Won't Return in Second Half vs. Raptors

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid injured his hand during Wednesday night's game against the Toronto Raptors. The injury occurred in the first half after Embiid spent just over 13 minutes on the court. 

While on the court, the All-Star center got hit on his right hand and was sent back to the locker room to receive an X-ray. According to a team source, the X-rays have come back negative. 

Now, for precautionary reasons, the Sixers are sitting Embiid out for the rest of the game against the Raptors. Although the minor injury likely made Embiid's night end earlier than planned, the Sixers did reveal the big man was set to play limited minutes on Wednesday regardless of his health situation.

Heading into the matchup against Toronto, Embiid was already dealing with a previous setback, which happened on Sunday night in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers. After going up for a block attempt early in the first quarter, Embiid had an awkward landing coming down, which resulted in him rolling his ankle.

Shortly after the incident, Embiid left the court and underwent evaluations on his ankle back in the locker room. Although he returned to the bench, the Sixers ruled Embiid out for the remainder of the game. 

In addition to missing the second half against the Blazers on Sunday, Embiid also missed Tuesday's game against Phoenix. And now that he's dealt with multiple minor injuries over the last two matchups, his status for the final seeding game of the season on Friday is unclear. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

