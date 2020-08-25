76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris Expects More Changes Soon

Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris isn't satisfied with the way this season ended. Heading into the 2019-2020 season, Harris watched his head coach mention he's gunning for the first seed in the Eastern Conference, while his General Manager claimed he helped assemble a team that's "built for playoffs."

Going into the postseason, the top-seed hopefuls were ranked in sixth place. And that "built for playoffs" squad? They were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics. As expectations were so high for this year's Sixers, it was apparent changes were coming. On Monday, the 76ers started turning things over when they announced the firing of the seventh-year head coach, Brett Brown.

"I want to thank Brett for not only what he did as our Head Coach, but for the impactful community work he and his family did across the Greater Philadelphia Area over the last seven years," said Sixers Managing Partner Josh Harris on Monday. "He is a high-character coach and leader, and we're fortunate to have had him here. This is a difficult decision, but one we believe is necessary. I wish Brett and his family well."

Soon, Harris, Elton Brand, and the Sixers will begin searching for a new head coach to take over, but the coaching staff isn't the only department that will be affected. On Monday, Harris made it clear that the front office could see some significant changes, too, as the Sixers are looking to upgrade where they see fit.

"We are really disappointed and know we let our fans down," Harris told ESPN's NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski. "It's unacceptable, and it's important that we all hold ourselves accountable. We're going to be doing a real assessment of how we got here and expect more changes will need to be made in order to get this organization back on track. This will be a crucial offseason for us, and we need to get it right."

Following Brown's firing, many expected the Sixers to relieve Elton Brand of his GM duties as well after two seasons. At this point, though, it's clear that Brand will stay put in Philly's front office for now. Everybody else around Brand, however, will be a part of the re-evaluation process. It's unclear just how much Harris wants to change, but things will look different behind the scenes nonetheless.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_