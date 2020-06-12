During the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus, Philadelphia 76ers veteran guard Josh Richardson has been looking for ways to put his money to good use. His most recent charitable donation came on Thursday when the Sixers' shooting guard donated $25,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Richardson, an Oklahoma-born NBA veteran, couldn't forget about his home. While he took care of families in Philly with a very generous donation back in April, Richardson's most recent contribution became for those in need back where he grew up.

"These uncertain times have really reinforced how important family and community is," Richardson said, according to The Oklahoman. "Oklahoma will always be home for me, and I'm fortunate to be in the position to give back to my hometown and the community that raised me."

Because of Richardson's generous donation, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma will be able to provide 100,000 meals to Oklahomans who are dealing with food insecurity during the tough COVID-19 pandemic. Back in April, Richardson teamed up with Lineage Logistics and Philabundance to help provide 500,000 meals to families in need within the Philadelphia area.

"I am blessed to be able to provide support during this unprecedented time," Richardson said back in April after making his first COVID-19 contribution. "The City of Philadelphia, the people, and the community have welcomed me with open arms, and I will continue to do whatever I can to help as we get through this together."

