All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers' Josh Richardson Donates $25,000 to Oklahoma Food Bank

Justin Grasso

During the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus, Philadelphia 76ers veteran guard Josh Richardson has been looking for ways to put his money to good use. His most recent charitable donation came on Thursday when the Sixers' shooting guard donated $25,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Richardson, an Oklahoma-born NBA veteran, couldn't forget about his home. While he took care of families in Philly with a very generous donation back in April, Richardson's most recent contribution became for those in need back where he grew up.

"These uncertain times have really reinforced how important family and community is," Richardson said, according to The Oklahoman. "Oklahoma will always be home for me, and I'm fortunate to be in the position to give back to my hometown and the community that raised me."

Because of Richardson's generous donation, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma will be able to provide 100,000 meals to Oklahomans who are dealing with food insecurity during the tough COVID-19 pandemic. Back in April, Richardson teamed up with Lineage Logistics and Philabundance to help provide 500,000 meals to families in need within the Philadelphia area.

"I am blessed to be able to provide support during this unprecedented time," Richardson said back in April after making his first COVID-19 contribution. "The City of Philadelphia, the people, and the community have welcomed me with open arms, and I will continue to do whatever I can to help as we get through this together."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers News: NBA Slightly Moves Restart Date up

The Philadelphia 76ers could be back in action slightly sooner than anticipated according to the latest NBA rumors.

Justin Grasso

76ers Rival Watch: Miami Heat Gunning for Another Star

Philadelphia 76ers Eastern Conference rival the Miami Heat are reportedly gunning for another prominent star this upcoming offseason.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris Kept the 76ers Close During NBA Suspension

The Philadelphia 76ers had to self-quarantine over the last few months. Thankfully for Tobias Harris' leadership, the team stayed in close contact through group chats and virtual meetings.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Players are Expressing 'Uncertainty' About Restart

The latest NBA Rumors indicate that some players are hesitant about restarting the season next month in Orlando, Florida as the pandemic is still alive.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Black track and field athletes on experiences with racism in America

There’s no question that Black track and field athletes are at the core of the sport, but little has been asked about their lives off the track. Here are the stories of 14 stars of the sport.

SI Wire

Jay Wright Believes Saddiq Bey is a Solid Fit for Sixers

Villanova head coach Jay Wright recently explained how he believes his NBA Draft prospect Saddiq Bay is a good fit for the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid 'Has Something to Prove' This Summer

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid recently confirmed he's been ramping up his workouts in preparation of the NBA's playoffs this summer.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris Joins Players Coalition in Ending Qualified Immunity Act

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Tobias Harris recently signed a letter urging congress to pass the Ending Qualified Immunity Act.

Justin Grasso

Villanova's Jay Wright Hopes to see Saddiq Bey Join 76ers

Villanova head coach Jay Wright has hopes that his 2020 NBA Draft prospect Saddiq Bey will land with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Can the 76ers Afford to Lose Glenn Robinson III in Free Agency?

Philadelphia 76ers' veteran Glenn Robinson III is set to become a free agency after the season wraps up. Do the Sixers have to make sure they get him back at all costs?

Justin Grasso