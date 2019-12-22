PHILADELPHIA, PA -- It has been a rocky start to the 2019-2020 season for Philadelphia 76ers starting shooting guard, Josh Richardson. After getting traded to Philly over the offseason from the Miami Heat, the young guard looked to come into Philly and prove to the team that traded him they made a monster mistake.

So far, things haven't exactly gone as planned for Richardson with the Sixers. That's not to say he hasn't reached or exceeded expectations -- it's more or so his injury setbacks have become quite a concern thus far.

With 31 games in the books for the Sixers, Richardson has only been available for 23 games. After suffering multiple lower-body injuries and a bothered wrist, Richardson's progress has been pretty much up and down all season long so far.

Lately, he has been able to play, but we haven't seen his best work. After returning to the court from a significant hamstring setback, missing multiple games, Richardson hasn't had the most productive start to the month of December.

Before Saturday's matchup with the Washington Wizards, Richardson has only been averaging 10.5 points-per-game, shooting roughly 35-percent from the field. It was a difficult six-game stretch for Richardson as his numbers took a plummet from averaging 17 points-per-game, draining nearly 50-percent from the field in the month of November.

Needless to say, the Sixers' new veteran hasn't exactly been all that impressive as of late, and his recent injury struggles could have something to do with that. Fortunately, on Saturday against the Washington Wizards, Richardson seemingly "got his legs back" after a strong bounce-back performance against the Washington Wizards.

It was a decent offensive effort for the Sixers all-around -- but Richardson was one of two 76ers to account for over 20 points on Saturday. In 32 minutes of playing time, J-Rich knocked down 52.9-percent of his shots from the field, totaling for 21 points.

Although a humbled Josh Richardson didn't want to discuss his individual effort following the 125-108 win over Washington, his head coach Brett Brown liked to see his starting shooting guard sort of finding his groove once again as he gets healthier.

"I bet that has something -- maybe a lot to do with it," Brown said in regards to J-Rich's health having a positive impact on his performance. "We put him into some pick-and-rolls up front with Joel [Embiid], getting him into the seams. I thought he was aggressive behind Ben [Simmons]."

Right now, Richardson's impact during the win over the Wizards looks like somewhat of an outlier. However, this could be the 26-year-old guard finally getting back into a healthy groove, which he hasn't been in since last month. We'll see for sure if Richardson is feeling one-hundred percent or not when the Sixers take on the Detroit Pistons this Monday.