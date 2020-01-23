76ers
Top Stories
News

Josh Richardson Faces Another Tough Evaluation

Justin Grasso

The word "evaluation" doesn't really sit well for those who are fans of the Philadelphia 76ers. Considering the notable amount of significant injuries over the last few years, the uncertainty that comes with the keyword here makes it difficult to hope for the best.

As of late, the Sixers have been in a re-evaluation process with their starting center, Joel Embiid. As the veteran big man recovers from hand surgery due to a torn ligament, he has already experienced an evaluation with no return set in sight.

Now, the 76ers have another starter to add to the waiting list on Thursday. Early on during Wednesday night's battle between the Sixers and the Toronto Raptors, starting shooting guard, Josh Richardson had to make his way back to the locker room.

After appearing on the court for the first four minutes of the game, Richardson ended up dealing with pain in his right hamstring, which forced Sixers' head coach Brett Brown to call a timeout so the veteran could head back to the locker room to get it checked out.

Shortly after, the Sixers ruled Josh Richardson out for the remainder of the game. His absence was concerning, and the reasons why showed as the 76ers struggled to put together solid rotations with not one, but two starters out on Wednesday.

Having a shorthanded staff resulted in a tough loss for the 76ers on the road. Following the game, Richardson was available to speak, but the Sixers guard wasn't open to comment on his injury. Neither was the head coach.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, Richardson will be evaluated on Thursday to determine an official diagnosis and a potential timetable to reveal how much time Richardson could miss. This season, Richardson has already sat for eight games as he's dealt with a couple of lower-body setbacks earlier on in the year.

If he is going to miss more time moving forward, it would create a highly unfortunate scenario for the Sixers, who have a tough stretch of games coming up. The hope for Philly is that Richardson's hamstring will feel better before Saturday's late-night matchup, but right now, it seems as though that's a longshot.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Rumors: 76ers 'Expressed Interest' in Thunder's Danilo Gallinari

According to a report from The Ringer, the Philadelphia 76ers have expressed interest in OKC's Danilo Gallinari.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Interested in Pistons' Derrick Rose

According to a report, the Philadelphia 76ers have interest in Detroit Pistons point guard, Derrick Rose.

Justin Grasso

by

Little Focker

Philadelphia 76ers Close Out Road Trip With Loss vs. Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers closed out their three-game road trip with a loss against the Toronto Raptors.

Justin Grasso

76ers Reportedly 'Monitoring' Available Big Men in Trade Market

According to a report, the Philadelphia 76ers are keeping an eye out for available big men on the NBA trade market.

Justin Grasso

Norvel Pelle's Eligibility Will Run Out After Matchup vs. Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers two-way signed center Norvel Pelle is expected to play in his final matchup against the Raptors on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

76ers 'Focusing' on Bogdan Bogdanovic, Robert Covington

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly have been focusing on trading for Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Robert Covington.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Showed 'Contagious' Energy When it Mattered Most vs. Nets

76ers' jack of all trades, Ben Simmons, had a heck of a game against the Nets on Monday, and his teammates fed off of his energy.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

NBA Rumors: 76ers Could Make a Move for Warriors' Alec Burks

The Golden State Warriors are expected to make multiple moves at the trade deadline, including a potential trade to the 76ers involving Alec Burks.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Zhaire Smith is Making Noise With the Blue Coats

Philadelphia 76ers' 2018 draft pick Zhaire Smith is beginning to excel with the Delaware Blue Coats down in the G-League.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Justin Grasso

by

BallisLife