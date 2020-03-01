All76ers
76ers' Josh Richardson Exits Game Early With an Injury vs. Clippers

Justin Grasso

Heading into Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers were shorthanded. As they lost both of their All-Stars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons to injuries, the team could take on their tough four-game road trip without either of them.

On Saturday, the Sixers confirmed there was zero chance of Simmons playing on the road trip. Therefore, he remains in Philly as he continues to receive treatment on his lower back. As for Embiid, he's ruled out for the Clippers and Lakers matchups and will be re-evaluated on Thursday.

With those two guys out, the Sixers needed their temporary starting lineup to step up in their absence. Specifically, Philly needs Tobias Harris, Al Horford, and Josh Richardson to earn their paychecks during this tough stretch.

Unfortunately, the injuries won't stop for the Sixers, though. During Sunday's matchup against the Clippers, Sixers' veteran shooting guard Josh Richardson was caught in a little friendly fire as his teammate, Alec Burks accidentally backed into him and injured Richardson's face.

After spending some time on the floor, the Sixers' shooting guard was able to make it up and walk off the court. Instead of heading to the bench, though, Richardson went straight for the locker room. And by the time the first half of the game was wrapping up, the Sixers' medical staff officially ruled him out of the game with what was diagnosed as a nose contusion. Richardson left the game shooting four for six from the field, totaling for nine points in ten minutes.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

