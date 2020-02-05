All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers' Josh Richardson Nearing Return, Out vs. Bucks on Thursday

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to face the top dogs in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. How the roster will look all depends on what happens from now until Thursday afternoon.

With the trade deadline about 24 hours away, the Sixers could lose a couple of players, and gain some as they have been heavily involved in talks with several teams. However, everything that is reported as of late is just speculation.

Soon, the Sixers could have some new additions. Not just by trades, but also by gaining back injured players. Lately, the 76ers have rolled without their starting shooting guard, Josh Richardson. As Richardson strained his hamstring a couple of weeks ago, the veteran guard has been forced to sit out and spectate.

On Wednesday, the Sixers admitted that Richardson would not play during Thursday's game against the Bucks. So Richardson is already officially ruled out for this entire road stretch. However, the Sixers wouldn't rule him out beyond that.

While the 26-year-old shooting guard isn't a full participant just yet at practice, the Sixers have gotten Richardson involved in some three-on-three action. And just this past Monday night, they had him running full sprints up and down the court as well.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, the guard is "nearing a return," per a Sixers' spokesperson. While the team won't confirm a specific return, it sounds like they are leaving this weekend's set of games open as a possibility.

That's promising news for the Sixers. While Richardson's replacement, Shake Milton, has done a stable job in his absence, it's quite evident the Sixers miss Richardson's intensity on defense, and occasional high volume scoring. Soon, they will get him back, with potentially another addition or two via the trade market.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Al Horford Admits Sixers' Locker Room Has 'Stuff Going On'

Sixers veteran Al Horford hints at the team having potential locker room concerns.

Justin Grasso

National Media Rips Sixers' Brett Brown After Three-Game Road Skid

A few folks in the national media spent their Tuesday ripping into Sixers' head coach Brett Brown after the team got blown out by the Miami Heat.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Trade Rumors: A Robert Covington Reunion Won't Happen After All

The Sixers had strong interest in trading for Robert Covington. But the former 76ers' shooting guard is on his way to Houston.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Trade Rumors: Philly's a Potential Landing Spot for Bulls' Denzel Valentine

The Sixers reportedly have interest in Chicago Bulls shooting guard, Denzel Valentine.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Trade Rumors: Zhaire Smith, Mike Scott Drawing Minimal Interest

As the Sixers approach the trade deadline, it sounds like their most sell-able players in Zhaire Smith and Mike Scott aren't drawing too much interest.

Justin Grasso

NBA Trade Rumors: Who Potentially Played Their Last Minutes With Sixers?

The NBA Trade Deadline is on its way. Which Sixers player(s) potentially played their last game on Monday night?

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Sixers Trade Target Luke Kennard is Likely Headed Elsewhere

Last month, the Sixers were linked to Detroit Pistons guard, Luke Kennard. As the deadline nears, it looks like Philly is out of the running for his services.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Get Torched by Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat on Monday

Former Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler had a field day against his old team as the Miami Heat destroyed the Sixers on Monday night.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Trade Rumors: A Deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic Seems Unlikely

With the NBA Trade Deadline coming up, the Sixers were linked to Bogdan Bogdanovic at some point. However, it doesn't seem likely a deal between the Kings and the Sixers happens.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Injury Report: Richardson Progressing, Burke Questionable vs. Heat

Sixers' shooting guard Josh Richardson is working his way back into the mix as Trey Burke is listed as questionable on the Sixers injury report versus the Heat.

Justin Grasso