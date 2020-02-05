76ers' Josh Richardson Nearing Return, Out vs. Bucks on Thursday

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to face the top dogs in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. How the roster will look all depends on what happens from now until Thursday afternoon.

With the trade deadline about 24 hours away, the Sixers could lose a couple of players, and gain some as they have been heavily involved in talks with several teams. However, everything that is reported as of late is just speculation.

Soon, the Sixers could have some new additions. Not just by trades, but also by gaining back injured players. Lately, the 76ers have rolled without their starting shooting guard, Josh Richardson. As Richardson strained his hamstring a couple of weeks ago, the veteran guard has been forced to sit out and spectate.

On Wednesday, the Sixers admitted that Richardson would not play during Thursday's game against the Bucks. So Richardson is already officially ruled out for this entire road stretch. However, the Sixers wouldn't rule him out beyond that.

While the 26-year-old shooting guard isn't a full participant just yet at practice, the Sixers have gotten Richardson involved in some three-on-three action. And just this past Monday night, they had him running full sprints up and down the court as well.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, the guard is "nearing a return," per a Sixers' spokesperson. While the team won't confirm a specific return, it sounds like they are leaving this weekend's set of games open as a possibility.

That's promising news for the Sixers. While Richardson's replacement, Shake Milton, has done a stable job in his absence, it's quite evident the Sixers miss Richardson's intensity on defense, and occasional high volume scoring. Soon, they will get him back, with potentially another addition or two via the trade market.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_