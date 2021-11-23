Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    76ers vs. Kings: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night
    76ers vs. Kings: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night

    The Philadelphia 76ers' tough road stretch picks back up on Monday night. As the Sixers attempted to get a rally going after upsetting the Denver Nuggets last Thursday, they fell short against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

    At this point, the Sixers have lost six of their last seven games. One thing those seven games had in common was that Sixers All-Star Joel Embiid wasn't on the floor. Unfortunately, the big man won't make his return on Monday either.

    As the Sixers will play against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, they'll be without several key players in Joel Embiid, Danny Green, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris. Playing shorthanded has been the norm for the Sixers this season, but lately, they haven't found ways to overcome key absences.

    Fortunately for the Sixers, the Kings have had their fair share of struggles this year as well. Getting off to a 6-11 start, the Kings rank 12th in the Western Conference. Over their last ten games, Sacramento is 3-7. And on Sunday afternoon, the Kings decided to move on from their head coach Luke Walton. Now, Alvin Gentry will step in as the interim head coach with his first game in charge against Philly.

    Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Kings battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings

    Date: Monday, November 22, 2021

    Time: 10:00 PM EST.

    Location: Golden 1 Center

    How to Watch

    76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Kings TV Broadcast: NBC Sports California

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Kings Listen: KHTK Sports 1140AM

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Odds

    Spread: Kings -5

    Moneyline: PHI +155, SAC -188

    Total O/U: 219.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

