76ers vs. Kings: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a grueling two-game stretch on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. After taking Tuesday's matchup against the New York Knicks down to the wire before eventually picking up a victory, the Sixers had a quick turnaround as they tipped off a matchup against the Bucks less than 24 hours later.

Despite being without Joel Embiid, the Sixers played the Bucks extremely well in the first half on Wednesday night. Unfortunately, fatigue kicked in during the second half and the Sixers eventually allowed the Bucks to climb back.

Four quarters wasn't enough for the Sixers and the Bucks to find a winner. The Sixers forced overtime after a last-second Furkan Korkmaz three. While they had momentum going into overtime, the Sixers fell short to the Bucks, picking up their first loss in the second half of the season.

Now, Philly is focused on getting back on track after a two-day break. On Saturday, the Sixers are set to host the Sacramento Kings. Not only will the 76ers be without Joel Embiid, but they will also miss their starting shooting guard Seth Curry as well.

Back in February, the Sixers paid a visit to Sacramento and picked up a 119-111 win. At the time, the Kings were in a much better position than they are now. Over their last ten games, the Kings are 5-5. Meanwhile, the 76ers have been rolling as they've won four out of their last five games since returning from the All-Star break.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers take on the Kings? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Information

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings

Date: Saturday, March 20, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Kings TV Broadcast: NBC Sports California

Kings Listen: KHTK Sports 1140 AM

Odds

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: SAC +220, PHI -275

O/U: 230.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM