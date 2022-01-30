76ers vs. Kings: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers kickstarted their week with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. In the remake matchup, the Sixers got off to a slow start. However, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris steered the team in the right direction and they picked up a blowout win over the Pelicans.

Following Tuesday night’s victory for Philadelphia, the Sixers returned to their home court two nights later to face the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time this year. As the highly anticipated matchup was expected to include Lakers stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the matchup lost a bit of juice when James was ruled out a couple of hours before tip-off.

Without James, the Lakers couldn’t handle the Sixers. For the third-straight game, the Sixers picked up a victory and made it 2-0 on their current five-game homestand.

Now, the 76ers are set to return to the floor on Saturday night. This time around, they’ll welcome the Sacramento Kings to town. The first time the Kings and the Sixers faced off was back in November when Philly paid the Kings a visit out West. Without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Seth Curry, the Sixers defeated the Kings 102-94.

Plan on tuning in to watch the rematch between the Sixers and the Kings? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings

Date: Saturday, January 29, 2021

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Kings TV Broadcast: NBC Sports California

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Kings Listen: KHTK Sports 1140AM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -10.5

Moneyline: PHI -549, SAC +410

Total O/U: 222.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook