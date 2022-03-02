Skip to main content
76ers vs. Knicks: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers went into the NBA All-Star break on a high note. Although they took a beatdown from the Boston Celtics a few days before their first-half finale, the Sixers bounced back with a gutsy win on the road while shorthanded.

Without James Harden, the Sixers pulled off a tough 123-120 victory on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks. Following that win, the Sixers went into the 2022 NBA All-Star break with a 35-23 record. After getting a little over a week off, the Sixers returned to the court last Friday to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

For the first time this season, Embiid shared the court with another All-Star. Since Ben Simmons sat out the entire season so far, James Harden’s debut became the first Embiid had another All-Star to play with. And Harden’s presence was surely a boost.

The Sixers demolished the Timberwolves, beating them 133-102. Harden, who played his first 35 minutes in a Sixers uniform, secured a double-double with 27 points and 12 assists. In the following matchup, the Harden-Embiid duo shined once again as the Sixers put out the New York Knicks with a 125-109 victory. 

On Wednesday, the Sixers return to their home court to host the Knicks for a rematch. Wednesday’s game marks the first time James Harden will play in Philadelphia, donning the home team’s uniform. So far this season, the Sixers are 1-2 against New York, as they lost two games to the Knicks earlier in the season. On Wednesday, Philly will look to split the series as the two teams will face each other for the final time during the regular season.

Key Game Notes

USATSI_17781125_168388689_lowres

The Knicks are 2-1 against the Sixers this season

Sixers have gone 6-4 over their last ten games

Knicks are just 1-9 over their last ten games

Knicks have lost five games in a row

Sixers are currently on a three-game win streak

Knicks are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games

The total has gone under in six of New York’s last seven games

Sixers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games

The total has gone over in four of the Sixers’ last five games

Injury Report

USATSI_17699573_168388689_lowres

Knicks

Quentin Grimes - Out

Derrick Rose - Out

Luka Samanic - Out

Kemba Walker - Out

76ers

Charles Bassey - Out

Charlie Brown - Out

Myles Powell - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Game Odds

USATSI_17781217_168388689_lowres

Spread: Sixers -10.5

Moneyline: NYK +450, PHI -599

Total O/U: 223.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

USATSI_17781214_168388689_lowres

Spread: Sixers -10.5

Moneyline: PHI

Total: UNDER

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_17780274_168388689_lowres
