Player Observations from Sixers' Monday Night Loss to Knicks

After wrapping up a perfect week by going 4-0, the Philadelphia 76ers kicked off the new week with a tough matchup against the always-physical New York Knicks. Going into Monday's game, the Sixers knew they would be without Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, and Matisse Thybulle as they remain in the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Although the Sixers got Danny Green back in the lineup after missing him for a few games, the team went into Monday's matchup expecting to rest Joel Embiid. While his absence wasn't a surprise, the Sixers were shocked to find out that Embiid would become the fourth 76er to be entered into the health and safety protocol on Monday night.

Without several key players last week, the Sixers found ways to win games. However, the six-game win streak was snapped by the Knicks on Monday. The Sixers put up a good effort while undermanned, but they lacked the tools and energy to get out in front of the Knicks and grind out a win. As a team, the Sixers had a respectable effort. Now, let's observe the individual performances.

The Starters

Danny Green

The Sixers veteran returned to the lineup after missing the last three games with hamstring tightness. Offensively, Green had a rough outing as he made just two of the eight three-pointers on the night. Defensively, Green led the team in blocks and steals with three blocks and two steals. It'll probably take some time for the 34-year-old veteran to get back on track after missing some time.

Furkan Korkmaz

The Turkish sharpshooter has been on quite the roll lately. Checking in for nearly 40 minutes, Korkmaz got plenty of opportunities to launch shots on Monday. He led the Sixers in three-point attempts and went 5-12 from beyond the arc. Korkmaz finished the game with a team-high of 19 points.

Andre Drummond

Without Embiid available, Andre Drummond picked up another start this year. He joined the double-digit gang by scoring 14 points and made it a double-double as he grabbed a season-high of 25 rebounds. Drummond was relentless on the boards and earned the Sixers a lot of second-chance opportunities.

Seth Curry

This season, Seth Curry has been highly efficient from the field. Unfortunately, Monday night wasn't his best outing. In 40 minutes, Curry put up just ten shots. He accounted for 14 points and went 2-6 from three. Monday probably should've been one of those games where Curry shoots the ball more, but that's just not the way everything played out.

Tyrese Maxey

After checking in for roughly 88 minutes over the last two games, Tyrese Maxey almost put in another 40-minute shift on Monday night. He didn't look gassed as he put up 16 points, five assists, and nine rebounds on Monday. Once again, Maxey took good care of the ball, too, as he didn't commit any turnovers.

The Bench

Shake Milton

Ever since making his debut a few games into the season, Shake Milton has looked really solid. However, his performance on Monday might've been his toughest outing yet. As he picked up just 21 minutes on the floor, Milton hit just four of his 13 shots.

Georges Niang

Once again, Georges Niang offered the Sixers a major boost in the second half with his high energy and clutch shooting. He didn't shoot well at all from deep, but Niang was a key contributor during the Sixers' attempt to complete a comeback.

Paul Reed

After getting the nod to start on Saturday, Paul Reed garnered just five minutes off the bench. He didn't do much against New York, but he'll more than likely have an opportunity to do more on Tuesday when the Sixers take on the Milwaukee Bucks for the second night of a back-to-back.