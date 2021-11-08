76ers vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night
The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up the past week with a perfect 4-0 record. However, the week was far from perfect. In every matchup over the past week, the Sixers were forced to shake up their starting lineup as players dealt with injury and COVID-related setbacks.
Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, and Matisse Thybulle were entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol during the week. Other players such as Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz, and Danny Green missed games as well. Yet, the Sixers found a way to win each game and take sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference.
Now, they will look to keep the momentum going on Monday night as they host the New York Knicks. Unfortunately, the Sixers will be quite short-handed once again when they face New York at home on Monday night. Harris, Thybulle, and Joe all remain out as they remain in the health and safety protocol.
Sixers center Joel Embiid was also entered into the protocol as well. While Embiid's timeline for return is currently depending on his COVID-19 test results over the next 24 hours, the Sixers center is guaranteed to miss Monday's game.
With the Knicks in town, the Sixers face another difficult test while undermanned. While Philly's been on a hot streak lately, the Knicks are just one of two teams that managed to beat them this year, and they did it while Joel Embiid was on the court.
Now, the Knicks will attempt to make it two-straight wins over the Sixers after snapping a multi-season losing streak a couple of weeks ago. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Knicks battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks
Date: Monday, November 8, 2021
Time: 7:00 PM EST.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
How to Watch
76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Knicks TV Broadcast: MSG Network
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Knicks Listen: 98.7 ESPN
Live Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: Knicks -2.5
Moneyline: PHI +120, NYK -143
Total O/U: 213.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook