76ers vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up the past week with a perfect 4-0 record. However, the week was far from perfect. In every matchup over the past week, the Sixers were forced to shake up their starting lineup as players dealt with injury and COVID-related setbacks.

Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, and Matisse Thybulle were entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol during the week. Other players such as Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz, and Danny Green missed games as well. Yet, the Sixers found a way to win each game and take sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference.

Now, they will look to keep the momentum going on Monday night as they host the New York Knicks. Unfortunately, the Sixers will be quite short-handed once again when they face New York at home on Monday night. Harris, Thybulle, and Joe all remain out as they remain in the health and safety protocol.

Sixers center Joel Embiid was also entered into the protocol as well. While Embiid's timeline for return is currently depending on his COVID-19 test results over the next 24 hours, the Sixers center is guaranteed to miss Monday's game.

With the Knicks in town, the Sixers face another difficult test while undermanned. While Philly's been on a hot streak lately, the Knicks are just one of two teams that managed to beat them this year, and they did it while Joel Embiid was on the court.

Now, the Knicks will attempt to make it two-straight wins over the Sixers after snapping a multi-season losing streak a couple of weeks ago. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Knicks battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Date: Monday, November 8, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Knicks TV Broadcast: MSG Network

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Knicks Listen: 98.7 ESPN

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Knicks -2.5

Moneyline: PHI +120, NYK -143

Total O/U: 213.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook