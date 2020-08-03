The Philadelphia 76ers will not have their veteran reserve center Kyle O'Quinn available to play on Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, O'Quinn failed to take a mandatory COVID-19 test on Sunday down in the Orlando bubble. Therefore, the league is forced to rule O'Quinn out for Monday's matchup.

Per Charania, O'Quinn was ready and willing to take a test on Monday. Barring any negative results, the Sixers reserve plans to re-join the team on Tuesday. It's unclear what caused O'Quinn to miss his test on Sunday, but the veteran center was present for practice on Sunday afternoon.

The chances of O'Quinn acquiring playing time on Monday were slim to none. Throughout the year, the veteran center managed to appear in only 26 games for the Sixers, averaging just under ten minutes-per-game. And while he was available for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers, O'Quinn didn't acquire any minutes off the bench as both Joel Embiid and Al Horford were healthy and playing.

Still, without O'Quinn, the 76ers are going to miss a solid bench presence. Before the season restarted, a handful of Sixers mentioned that O'Quinn was going to be the guy that Sixers players relied on to bring high energy from the bench as fans weren't going to be present in the arenas. On Monday, O'Quinn won't be around to play that role of being a vocal leader from the side.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_