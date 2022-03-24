76ers vs. Lakers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers started their week off on a high note. After closing out last week's slate of games with a disappointing loss against the shorthanded Toronto Raptors, the Sixers returned to their home court for night two of a back-to-back.

Less than 24 hours after losing to Toronto, the Sixers were set to host the top team in the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat. Unlike Sunday's game, the Sixers didn't have a full staff. Joel Embiid, who's been dealing with back soreness, was finally downgraded to out after playing in the previous few games with the soreness.

Meanwhile, James Harden got himself a rest night as well as Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that the team remains cautious after he dealt with hamstring issues throughout the season.

Despite missing their top two stars, the Sixers stepped up and gave the Heat a hard time. Although the game was close throughout the matchup, Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers shocked the basketball world on Monday and collected a shorthanded victory against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

On Tuesday, the Sixers hit the road for another West Coast road trip. They are set to begin the trip on Wednesday night with their second and final matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

Earlier in the year, when the Lakers paid a visit to Philadelphia, they missed their superstar LeBron James, who was ruled out with knee soreness. While James has been back in action with the Lakers since his multi-game absence, the All-Star will once again miss Los Angeles' matchup against the Sixers on Wednesday as James is dealing with knee soreness once again.

As for the Sixers, they expect to be back to full strength once again as Joel Embiid and James Harden avoided the injury report after getting the night off on Monday.

Key Game Notes Sixers are 6-4 in their last ten games On the road, the Sixers are 23-11 this season Lakers are 4-6 over their last ten games When playing at home, the Lakers are 20-17 this year The total has gone over in six of Philly’s last seven games on the road Lakers are 4-10 against the spread in their last 14 games The total has gone over in six of the Lakers’ last eight games Injury Report Lakers Anthony Davis - Out Talen Horton-Tucker - Questionable LeBron James - Out Mason Jones - Out Kendrick Nunn - Out 76ers Charles Bassey - Out Myles Powell - Out Jaden Springer - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers -9.5 Moneyline: PHI -500, LAL +375 Total O/U: 227.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.