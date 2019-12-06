Having a better overall record means nothing if the winning team doesn't play to their potential. The Philadelphia 76ers know this well, but it still doesn't seem like it fully registered in their young star's minds quite yet.

Before Thursday night's matchup in Washington D.C., the Sixers entered the game with an impressive 15-6 record. The Wizards, however, were opposites. They had only six wins and a total of 13 losses. Everybody in attendance at Capital One Arena knew the visitors were the better team overall -- but they failed to show it on Thursday.

The Sixers were off to a hot start controlling the game early. It felt as if they were going to keep their foot on the gas and finally pick up a comfortable victory against a lesser team without any issues. That's not how it went, though.

It didn't take very long for the Sixers to blow their lead and allow the Wizards to get out in front. By the time halftime rolled around, the Sixers were trailing by ten. It was a complete turnaround by the Wizards. But if you watched the Sixers all season long, you wouldn't be surprised by the results.

Long story short, the Sixers were defeated. They didn't get blown out, but it doesn't mean the game was truly as close as the final score indicated. Basically, Philly felt a bad loss coming, and they finally put their foot on the gas to try and catch up -- but it was too little too late.

After the game, many were wondering why the Sixers not only struggled against an inferior team -- but also wondered why the Sixers still could not beat the Wizards on the road. As it turns out, the situation was just as we expected. The 76ers believed they could waltz into D.C. and pick up an easy win. The final results proved otherwise.

"We definitely did [take our foot off the gas]," said Sixers' leading scorer, Tobias Harris following the game, according to Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin. Although Harris did his job, by picking up 33 points in 40 minutes, the star forward was still frustrated after the loss. As a team leader, Harris didn't anticipate to point out the apparent struggles of the team.

Sixers' point guard Ben Simmons didn't echo the same sentiment as Harris, but his theory as to why they lost was similar. Rather than saying the Sixers took their foot off the gas, Simmons admits that he believes the Sixers came into the game "too relaxed."

That was evident as the Sixers turned in one of their sloppiest performances of the year. Simmons and fellow All-Star Joel Embiid normally run the show for the Sixers. On Thursday though, they were the focal point of all the issues. In total, the Sixers turned the ball over 21 times. Embiid and Simmons were responsible for 15 of them.

As you can expect, Sixers' head coach Brett Brown was frustrated following the matchup. While he wouldn't necessarily call out his young stars for their struggles, he did it make it a point that he has to do a better job of coaching them up, so those issues do not become a trend.

We should expect a more disciplined Sixers team on Saturday as they once again face a lesser team in the Cleveland Cavaliers. Should and will are two different things though. We'll see if the Sixers can truly bounce back with a disciplined win over Cleveland when they return home this weekend.