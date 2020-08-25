SI.com
Former 76ers Assistant Lloyd Pierce Praises Brett Brown

Justin Grasso

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers made it official. The team moved on from veteran head coach Brett Brown. After spending seven seasons with the Sixers, it was clear that Brown's time was coming to an end. Though Brown received what seems like an additional season to remain in charge of Philly's hoops team, getting swept in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs made it an obvious choice to separate.

Just because it was apparent Brown had to go, doesn't mean it was easy for the organization actually to make the call. Despite ending his Sixers career on a disappointing note, Brown still leaves the organization as a well-respected NBA coach and even more liked as a human being. 

But it's not just in Philly where Brown is respected. His former colleagues have nothing but good things to say about him too. Shortly after Brown released his statement to the Sixers and the city of Philadelphia, former 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce took to Twitter to praise the now-former Sixers head coach.

"Eternally grateful for one of the best coaches, people and leaders I know," Pierce wrote via social media. "Thank you, Brett! Your heart and mind are pure! Thank you for empowering me. Brett knows the business, will, and has handled this as he does everything, with class!"

Pierce coached with Brown from the 2013 season to 2018. After helping run the Sixers' defense through those five seasons, Brown's former assistant earned a job as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks. Now, it's Brown's turn to begin searching for his next move in the NBA. Considering the respect he's gained over the years, he likely won't have an issue finding himself a new job.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

