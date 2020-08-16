SI.com
All76ers
76ers Lose Glenn Robinson III for a few Games vs. Celtics

Justin Grasso

The NBA restart hasn't been ideal for Philadelphia 76ers veteran wing, Glenn Robinson III. As he's been dealing with a hip-pointer for the last few weeks, Robinson III found out he's been dealing with a muscle strain as well, which will keep him off the floor for at least the next seven to ten days, according to a team source. 

Robinson III's injury issues started back in July when the Sixers were in the midst of their three-game scrimmage schedule down in Orlando. Although Robinson III was healthy and available for the second scrimmage against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he ended up suffering an injury during the second quarter of the scrimmage.

After being ruled out for the rest of the game, Robinson III was eventually diagnosed with a hip-pointer. For what seemed like precautionary reasons, the Sixers held Robinson III out of the final scrimmage game in hopes he would be ready for the season's restart against the Indiana Pacers.

Robinson III managed to practice with the Sixers leading up to the restart, but Philly ended up ruling him out for the first few games. It wasn't until last Sunday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers when GRIII finally made his NBA restart debut down in the Orlando bubble.

After playing in 17 minutes against the Blazers, and 25 minutes against the Phoenix Suns, Robinson III would once again become ruled out of the final two seeding matchups against the Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets. 

After being re-evaluated on Sunday before practice, the Sixers' medical staff found that Robinson III is also dealing with an oblique muscle strain. Now, the veteran wing will miss at least the first few games of the playoff series against the Boston Celtics, which is set to begin on Monday. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated.

