76ers vs. Magic: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Wednesday

After getting the day off on Tuesday following a tiring stretch, the Philadelphia 76ers will look to bounce back on Wednesday night when they face the Orlando Magic.

Last week, the Sixers saw a significant win streak snap. After closing out 2021 with three-straight road wins, the 76ers opened up 2022 with a bang by collecting four-straight wins, exceeding their season-high win streak.

After collecting their seventh-straight victory over the Houston Rockets on the road last Monday, the Sixers returned home to host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Despite defeating the Hornets twice already this season, the Sixers failed to make it three for this year as they fell way short of extending their win streak.

But after picking up their first loss of the new year, it didn't take long for the Sixers to bounce back. Two nights after falling short to the Hornets, the 76ers hosted the Boston Celtics for the first time this season.

Earlier in the year, the Sixers split games with the Celtics as they lost the first outing but won the second. When the Celtics came to South Philly, the 76ers handled business with ease as they dominated their Atlantic Division rivals and sent them home with a loss.

The following night, the Sixers were right back on the floor facing a tough opponent in the Miami Heat. Although the Sixers fell short to the Heat earlier in the year despite being the much healthier squad, they got revenge on Saturday night and picked up a second-straight win.

Unfortunately for Philly, they couldn't get another long win streak going. When they paid a visit to the Washington Wizards on Monday afternoon, the sloppy Sixers were dominated from the jump and took on just their second loss in January.

Now, the Sixers are searching to get back in the winner's column once again when they host the Magic on Wednesday night.

76ers vs. Magic Betting Notes Key Game Notes Sixers have won eight of their last ten games In Philadelphia, the Sixers are 9-9 this year Orlando has won just one of their last ten games On the road, the Magic are 6-21 this season Magic currently have a two-game losing streak going Sixers have defeated the Magic twice already this season Philadelphia is currently on a six-game win streak against Orlando The total has gone under in four of Orlando’s last six games Sixers are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games The total has gone under in five of Philly’s last six games Injury Report 76ers Danny Green - Out Shake Milton - Out Paul Reed - Out Ben Simmons - Out Jaden Springer - Out Matisse Thybulle - Out Magic Wendell Carter Jr. - Questionable Michael Carter-Williams - Out Markelle Fultz - Out Jonathan Isaac - Out E’Twuan Moore - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers 11.5 Moneyline: PHI -800, ORL +550 Total O/U: 213.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.