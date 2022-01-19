Skip to main content
76ers vs. Magic: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Wednesday

76ers vs. Magic: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Wednesday

After getting the day off on Tuesday following a tiring stretch, the Philadelphia 76ers will look to bounce back on Wednesday night when they face the Orlando Magic.

Last week, the Sixers saw a significant win streak snap. After closing out 2021 with three-straight road wins, the 76ers opened up 2022 with a bang by collecting four-straight wins, exceeding their season-high win streak.

After collecting their seventh-straight victory over the Houston Rockets on the road last Monday, the Sixers returned home to host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Despite defeating the Hornets twice already this season, the Sixers failed to make it three for this year as they fell way short of extending their win streak.

But after picking up their first loss of the new year, it didn't take long for the Sixers to bounce back. Two nights after falling short to the Hornets, the 76ers hosted the Boston Celtics for the first time this season.

Read More

Earlier in the year, the Sixers split games with the Celtics as they lost the first outing but won the second. When the Celtics came to South Philly, the 76ers handled business with ease as they dominated their Atlantic Division rivals and sent them home with a loss.

The following night, the Sixers were right back on the floor facing a tough opponent in the Miami Heat. Although the Sixers fell short to the Heat earlier in the year despite being the much healthier squad, they got revenge on Saturday night and picked up a second-straight win.

Unfortunately for Philly, they couldn't get another long win streak going. When they paid a visit to the Washington Wizards on Monday afternoon, the sloppy Sixers were dominated from the jump and took on just their second loss in January.

Now, the Sixers are searching to get back in the winner's column once again when they host the Magic on Wednesday night.

76ers vs. Magic Betting Notes

Key Game Notes

USATSI_17458433_168388689_lowres

Sixers have won eight of their last ten games

In Philadelphia, the Sixers are 9-9 this year

Orlando has won just one of their last ten games

On the road, the Magic are 6-21 this season

Magic currently have a two-game losing streak going

Sixers have defeated the Magic twice already this season

Philadelphia is currently on a six-game win streak against Orlando

The total has gone under in four of Orlando’s last six games

Sixers are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games

The total has gone under in five of Philly’s last six games

Injury Report

USATSI_17458252_168388689_lowres

76ers

Danny Green - Out

Shake Milton - Out

Paul Reed - Out

Ben Simmons - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Matisse Thybulle - Out

Magic

Wendell Carter Jr. - Questionable

Michael Carter-Williams - Out

Markelle Fultz - Out

Jonathan Isaac - Out

E’Twuan Moore - Out

Game Odds

USATSI_17457492_168388689_lowres

Spread: Sixers 11.5

Moneyline: PHI -800, ORL +550

Total O/U: 213.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

NBA-2021-22-week-of-jan-17-all-orlando-magic-philadelphia-76-ers-dl

*Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_17457496_168388689_lowres (1)
News

76ers vs. Magic: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Wednesday

37 seconds ago
USATSI_16265632_168388689_lowres
News

Shake Milton Won't Return vs. Magic on Wednesday

1 hour ago
USATSI_12353496_168388689_lowres
News

Kings' Trade Interests Aren't Limited to Ben Simmons

2 hours ago
USATSI_15490764_168388689_lowres (1)
News

NBA Rumors: Lakers 'Explored' Ben Simmons Trade?

3 hours ago
USATSI_15483131_168388689_lowres
News

Rumor: Pistons' Jerami Grant Package for Simmons Didn't Impress Sixers

4 hours ago
USATSI_12250371_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Kings 'Pondering' Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris Trade?

6 hours ago
USATSI_12551490_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Barkley Urges Sixers to Trade Simmons for Joel Embiid's Sake

20 hours ago
USATSI_17512510_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: There's Belief Harden is Open to Leaving Nets Next Offseason

22 hours ago