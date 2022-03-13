76ers vs. Magic: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Sunday
The Philadelphia 76ers started the week off with their fourth matchup against the Chicago Bulls this season. Earlier in the year, the Sixers defeated the Bulls twice on the road in Chicago and then once at home. On Monday, the situation wasn’t much different.
As the Sixers have gotten off to slow starts lately, they managed to avoid making a similar mistake against the Bulls. After being in control for all of the matchup, the Sixers took down the Bulls and completed the regular-season sweep by picking up a 121-106 win.
Two nights later, the Sixers returned to their home court at the Wells Fargo Center to host the Brooklyn Nets. Although the Nets are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference’s playoff picture right now, there was a lot riding on the matchup.
Not only was is it the first time James Harden was slated to face his former team, but it was also the first time Ben Simmons was set to show face in front of the Philly crowd since last year’s playoff loss. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Nets dominated the Sixers from start to finish.
In the end, the Nets came away with a blowout 129-100 victory. Following the matchup, the Sixers mentioned Brooklyn came out as the more aggressive team right out of the gate. Although the blowout loss wasn’t ideal, the Sixers saw positives in the loss as they needed to use it as a wake-up call down the stretch.
Now, the Sixers will look to bounce back on Wednesday afternoon in their matchup against the Orlando Magic. Sunday’s game will mark the fourth and final time the Sixers and the Magic will face off against each other this season.
Key Game Notes
Sixers have defeated the Magic three times this season
Sixers have won seven of their last ten matchups
On the road, the Sixers are 21-11 this season
Magic are 10-32 when playing at home this year
Orlando has gone 5-5- in the last ten games
Magic are currently on a two-game win streak
The total has gone over in six of Philly’s last nine games
Magic are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games
The total has gone under in Orlando’s last five games
Injury Report
Magic
Mo Bamba - Questionable
Bol Bol - Out
Jonathan Isaac - Out
Jalen Suggs - Questionable
Sixers
Charles Bassey - Out
Danny Green - Out
Myles Powell - Out
Jaden Springer - Out
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -11.5
Moneyline: PHI -800, ORL +550
Total O/U: 223.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
