76ers vs. Magic: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers started the week off with their fourth matchup against the Chicago Bulls this season. Earlier in the year, the Sixers defeated the Bulls twice on the road in Chicago and then once at home. On Monday, the situation wasn’t much different.

As the Sixers have gotten off to slow starts lately, they managed to avoid making a similar mistake against the Bulls. After being in control for all of the matchup, the Sixers took down the Bulls and completed the regular-season sweep by picking up a 121-106 win.

Two nights later, the Sixers returned to their home court at the Wells Fargo Center to host the Brooklyn Nets. Although the Nets are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference’s playoff picture right now, there was a lot riding on the matchup.

Not only was is it the first time James Harden was slated to face his former team, but it was also the first time Ben Simmons was set to show face in front of the Philly crowd since last year’s playoff loss. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Nets dominated the Sixers from start to finish.

In the end, the Nets came away with a blowout 129-100 victory. Following the matchup, the Sixers mentioned Brooklyn came out as the more aggressive team right out of the gate. Although the blowout loss wasn’t ideal, the Sixers saw positives in the loss as they needed to use it as a wake-up call down the stretch.

Now, the Sixers will look to bounce back on Wednesday afternoon in their matchup against the Orlando Magic. Sunday’s game will mark the fourth and final time the Sixers and the Magic will face off against each other this season.

Key Game Notes

USATSI_17531401_168388689_lowres (1)

Sixers have defeated the Magic three times this season

Sixers have won seven of their last ten matchups

On the road, the Sixers are 21-11 this season

Magic are 10-32 when playing at home this year

Orlando has gone 5-5- in the last ten games

Magic are currently on a two-game win streak

The total has gone over in six of Philly’s last nine games

Magic are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games

The total has gone under in Orlando’s last five games

Injury Report

USATSI_17664240_168388689_lowres (1)

Magic 

Mo Bamba - Questionable

Bol Bol - Out

Jonathan Isaac - Out

Jalen Suggs - Questionable

Sixers

Charles Bassey - Out

Danny Green - Out

Myles Powell - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Game Odds

USATSI_17531391_168388689_lowres

Spread: Sixers -11.5

Moneyline: PHI -800, ORL +550

Total O/U: 223.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

NBA-2021-22-week-of-mar-07-all-philadelphia-76-ers-orlando-magic-dl

*Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

