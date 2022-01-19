76ers vs. Magic: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers started their week off on a low note on Monday afternoon after getting back in the winner’s column over the weekend. Dating back to last Wednesday, the Sixers fell short to the Charlotte Hornets at home. At the time, Philadelphia was working on picking up its eighth-straight victory. However, they fell short.

On Friday, the Sixers kept the competition in South Philly and hosted the Boston Celtics. For the second time this year, the Sixers put the Celtics away, gaining a 2-1 regular-season record over their Eastern Conference rivals.

Then, less than 24 hours after wrapping up their matchup against the Celtics, the Sixers geared up for a game on the road against the Miami Heat. Unlike their first matchup against one another, the Sixers defeated the Heat, giving Philadelphia their second-straight win before they hit the road once more.

On Monday, the Sixers paid a visit to the Washington Wizards. Although they had success against the Wizards the first time around, Washington dominated Philly as issued them their first loss of the week.

Now, the Sixers will look to bounce back on Wednesday night with a matchup against the Orlando Magic. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Magic battle it out for the third time this year? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Date: Wednesday, January 19, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

