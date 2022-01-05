Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
76ers vs. Magic: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday

76ers vs. Magic: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers returned home on Monday night for the first time in three games. After picking up victories over the Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors, and the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers looked to make it four in a row on Monday night.

Hosting the Houston Rockets for the first time this year, the Sixers were heavily favored over the rebuilding franchise. Not only have the Rockets struggled throughout the start of the season, but they also missed a few key players on Monday as well.

As expected, the Sixers took care of business at home and defeated the Rockets by a double-digit margin. With that win, they picked up their fourth-straight victory before hitting the road once again.

Now, on Wednesday, the Sixers are set to pay a visit to the Orlando Magic. Like the Rockets, the Magic are in a rebuilding phase. In addition, they'll also miss a handful of key players on Wednesday, leaving the 76ers as heavy favorites once again.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Magic battle it out on Wednesday night? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Date: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET. 

Location: Amway Center

Read More

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Magic TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Magic Listen: 96.9 FM

Live Stream: Click Here 

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -9.5

Moneyline: PHI -450, ORL +350

Total O/U: 212.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Pregame Reading

USATSI_17257504_168388689_lowres (1)
News

76ers vs. Magic: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday

51 seconds ago
USATSI_17257512_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Magic: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Wednesday

2 hours ago
USATSI_17365061_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Will Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle Return vs. Magic?

2 hours ago
USATSI_17321972_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Set to Return to Sixers' Bench vs. Magic

3 hours ago
USATSI_17445724_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Lakers Explored Westbrook Trade Earlier This Season

5 hours ago
USATSI_17449100_168388689_lowres
News

Shake Milton Suffers Another Setback, Ruled Out vs. Magic

6 hours ago
USATSI_15803210_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Call Up Another G League Prospect

7 hours ago
USATSI_17142524_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Paul Reed Becomes Latest Sixer Out With COVID-Related Setback

8 hours ago