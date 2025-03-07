All 76ers

76ers Make Ricky Council Announcement After Loss vs Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers have assigned Ricky Council to the NBA G League.

Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
After taking on a third-straight loss against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers assigned the young veteran Ricky Council IV to the Delaware Blue Coats.

With the Sixers off for the next two days, Council will get an opportunity to be back on the court as early as Friday night. The Delaware Blue Coats are going to host the Greensboro Swarm, with Council joining the roster temporarily.

Council goes to the Coats after the Sixers dropped their Thursday night matchup on the road against the Celtics. After seeing the court for just seven minutes during the Tuesday night loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Council failed to exceed eight minutes of playing time once again on Thursday.

During his short shift, Council shot 29 percent from the field, missing all four of his threes. The sophomore forward accounted for four points, two rebounds, and two assists in the 18-point loss.

Friday’s outing in Delaware will be Council’s second of the year. When he was assigned to the Blue Coats a few months back, Council checked in for 37 minutes during his lone G League outing. He scored 29 points while producing eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block.

Last season, Council appeared in 11 games with the Blue Coats. Seeing the court for 32 minutes per game, he posted averages of 23 points, five rebounds, and two assists while shooting 35 percent from deep.

This year, Council has spent most of his time with the Sixers’ main roster. Appearing in 53 games, the young forward has put up six points per game on 40 percent shooting from the field.

It’s unclear how long Council will remain assigned to Delaware, but there is a good chance Council could be recalled ahead of the matchup against the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

