76ers Managing Partners Could Soon Purchase MLB's New York Mets

Justin Grasso

Will the Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer add MLB's New York Mets to their sports empire? Soon, we will find out. This Thursday, the Mets' current sellers want everybody inquiring about buying to submit their final offers, according to a report from MLB Network's baseball insider, Jon Heyman.

"Prospective Mets buyers are supposed to have bids in by tomorrow," Heyman tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. Following his report, Heyman listed several candidates, who are still in the running for purchasing the Mets. And yes, Sixers' Harris and Blitzer are still looking to acquire their third pro sports team to add to their roster.

But Harris and Blitzer are not alone. A few weeks back, it seemed the Sixers Managing Partners were the favorites to land the New York team, as the original top bidder, Steve Cohen, dropped out of the deal. Now, Harris and Blitzer have reportedly fallen out of favor themselves as Cohen is rumored to be back in the picture.

Also, the star duo of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still bidding too. In addition to everybody mentioned above, Heyman reports the Reuben Bros, and "at least one or two mystery bidders" are in on the action as well. 

If Harris and Blitzer land the Mets, it will become the third team they will have majority ownership in along with NHL's New Jersey Devils, and NBA's 76ers. Also, the duo purchased a small percentage of NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers back in the winter. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

