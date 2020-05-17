76ers' Matisse Thybulle Admits He Has a Hard Time Coming Up With Celebrations

Playing basketball with confidence is never an issue for Philadelphia 76ers rookie, Matisse Thybulle. After all, his All-Star teammate Ben Simmons recently mentioned the 2019 first-round pick knows he's one of the best defenders in the NBA already despite only being in his first season.

Playing with cockiness, however, doesn't seem to be in Thybulle's blood. You probably could've guessed the humbled guard isn't one to rub his accomplishments in his opponent's face based on his off-court personality.

But recently, the 76ers rookie recalled what could be considered a cocky moment from his best game as a pro, and the former first-rounder admitted he's not very good at acting out celebrations. Back in December, Thybulle and the 76ers faced the defending champions, the Toronto Raptors, at the Wells Fargo Center.

At the time, Thybulle was really hitting his stride as a rookie defensively. For this specific game, though, Thybulle exploded offensively coming off the bench. In 32 minutes of playing time, the rookie guard knocked down six of his nine shots from the field, totaling for a career-high of 20 points.

And in the process of putting together his best game yet as a pro, Thybulle hit one of his five made three-point attempts and flashed a cocky celebration with his arms out as his hands showed a three symbol. Basically, the rookie was feeding off of the energy coming from the crowd and the Sixers' bench.

At the time, it seemed Thybulle's celebration came naturally -- but the rookie recently admitted that his basketball celebrations haven't exactly looked all that cool throughout his career. "On a scale of one to ten, that was probably like a twelve," Thybulle told Sixers Reporter Lauren Rosen when asked about how cool he felt in the moment when he followed up a three with a confident celebration.

"I'll explain like this," the rookie continued. "In college, my celebrations were so bad that my teammates were like, 'you gotta' either do better or just stop.' This was just me feeding off the energy in the building. I've never really done that, but it just felt natural at the moment." Fortunately for Thybulle, it looked good and created a memorable scene for the former Huskies' rookie season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_