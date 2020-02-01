The NBA All-Star weekend festivities will be here in a couple of weeks. Therefore, the announcements revealing the participants for each event are slowly being made to the public. Last week, the All-Star starters were revealed.

And just this past Thursday, the reserves from each conference were announced as well. With the headlining game set in place, the NBA then planned to reveal what some view as the mini All-Star game in the Rising Stars Game.

Basically, the Rising Stars game is an exhibition matchup by thriving up and comers, who are rookies and second-year players. Just last season, the Sixers were represented by their second-year point guard, Ben Simmons.

This season, there were hopes that Philly would have another player present as their first-round pick Matisse Thybulle continues to progress in the NBA. Although Thybulle may not be a polished product on the offensive side of the ball, the former Washington Huskies' guard has always been a menace on defense.

His defensive skill set has translated really well to the NBA. As of February, Thybulle leads all NBA rookies in total steals and is even in the top five for blocks as well. While the 'new NBA' preaches scoring, many people around the rookie believed that his defensive contributions would be enough to land him in the showcase.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. Many took to Twitter to display their frustration with the final selections after realizing that Thybulle didn't make it onto a roster. While Thybulle didn't join the social media madness, which contained fans sounding off on the selection committee, the rookie's agent did seem to get in on the action.

In a statement reported by Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Thybulle's agent Eric Goodwin didn't hold back. While Goodwin did mention that Matisse Thybulle is excited for his peers, who made the game -- he also said that the Sixers' rookie is "pretty disappointed."

"He's one of the league's top defenders and is amongst the league leaders in steals and blocks," Goodwin stated. "[This is a] sad reminder that defense no longer has substance in the new NBA. Shame on the league's ASSistant coaches."

Yikes. While Goodwin speaks some truth in his statement, the veteran agent might've taken it a step too far. Understandably, an agent wants to defend his client for getting blatantly snubbed from an essential game for young players. Still, the way it was handled doesn't necessarily reflect well on Matisse Thybulle, as it's highly doubtful he would ever make such a comment regarding the league's assistant coaches.

The snub is unfortunate, but there's still plenty more to accomplish for Thybulle. As he has a vital role on a winning team, the second half of the Sixers' season is much more critical than an All-Star game. Plus, Thybulle's on the radar for All-Defense and All-Rookie honors. At the end of the day, those are more important than a meaningless game.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_