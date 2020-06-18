Philadelphia 76ers third-year guard Ben Simmons is no stranger to criticism. Despite being a two-time All-Star, elite defender, and a reliable scorer, the Sixers' guard still cannot escape the critics, who continuously obsess over his lack of a jump shot.

Jump shot or not, Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle believes the idea that Simmons doesn't create space on the floor is a bit overblown, though. And as Thybulle praised his All-Star teammate, he went as far as calling his fellow guard the "perfect athlete."

"I've never [played with someone like Ben]," Thybulle told Sixers reporter, Lauren Rosen. "Someone who demands so much attention -- it opens up shooters like me, and guys like Joel in the post, because when [Ben] has the ball, five guys have to have their eyes on him, worried about him. It makes a lot of our jobs off the ball a lot easier. I feel bad for other teams; I would not want to guard him."

That's a ringing endorsement for Simmons coming from the 2019 rookie class's best defensive guard. While Thybulle is grateful he doesn't have to guard Simmons in a game setting; the former first-round pick has had his fair share of bouts against Simmons throughout this past offseason's training camp.

"We both made life pretty hard for each other [during practice in the offseason]," Thybulle explained. "[Ben Simmons is] the perfect athlete -- he's tall, he's athletic, [and] he's strong." It's no secret Simmons is just a consistent jump shot away from being considered one of the NBA's best players. Regardless of whether he finds his shooting confidence and consistently utilizes it or not -- there's still no denying that Simmons is on his way to becoming an elite player in the NBA.

