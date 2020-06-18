All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers' Matisse Thybulle Calls Ben Simmons 'The Perfect Athlete'

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers third-year guard Ben Simmons is no stranger to criticism. Despite being a two-time All-Star, elite defender, and a reliable scorer, the Sixers' guard still cannot escape the critics, who continuously obsess over his lack of a jump shot. 

Jump shot or not, Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle believes the idea that Simmons doesn't create space on the floor is a bit overblown, though. And as Thybulle praised his All-Star teammate, he went as far as calling his fellow guard the "perfect athlete."

"I've never [played with someone like Ben]," Thybulle told Sixers reporter, Lauren Rosen. "Someone who demands so much attention -- it opens up shooters like me, and guys like Joel in the post, because when [Ben] has the ball, five guys have to have their eyes on him, worried about him. It makes a lot of our jobs off the ball a lot easier. I feel bad for other teams; I would not want to guard him."

That's a ringing endorsement for Simmons coming from the 2019 rookie class's best defensive guard. While Thybulle is grateful he doesn't have to guard Simmons in a game setting; the former first-round pick has had his fair share of bouts against Simmons throughout this past offseason's training camp.

[RELATED: Ben Simmons to See Fewer Minutes When NBA Season Resumes?]

"We both made life pretty hard for each other [during practice in the offseason]," Thybulle explained. "[Ben Simmons is] the perfect athlete -- he's tall, he's athletic, [and] he's strong." It's no secret Simmons is just a consistent jump shot away from being considered one of the NBA's best players. Regardless of whether he finds his shooting confidence and consistently utilizes it or not -- there's still no denying that Simmons is on his way to becoming an elite player in the NBA.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tobias Harris, JJ Redick Discussed Kawhi Leonard's Dagger During Pandemic

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris revealed that over the pandemic, he and former Sixers' guard JJ Redick found out that Kawhi Leonard traveled during last year's critical playoff moment during Game 7 against the Raptors.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris is Motivated to Resume the Season Next Month

As some NBA players are mulling over the decision to play or not next month, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris mentions he's ready to go.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Saints' Help To Archdiocese on Sexual Abuse Crisis Is More Extensive

There's been a ton of controversy surrounding the New Orleans Saints and their involvement with the area's Roman Catholic sexual abuse crisis. Although team owner Gayle Benson has acknowledged that her team provided minimal PR help, public records suggest that the team's involvement went much further.

SI Wire

New York Knicks Plan to Interview 76ers Assistant Ime Udoka

The New York Knicks are reportedly interested in interviewing Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka for their head coaching vacancy.

Justin Grasso

Blue Coats' Christ Koumadje Named NBA G League DPOY

Philadelphia 76ers rookie and Delaware Blue Coats center Christ Koumadje has been named the NBA G League's Defensive Player of the Year.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers to Recognize Juneteenth Starting Friday

Starting Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers' Managing Group, HBSE, intend to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Joel Embiid Finally Got His Driver's License

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid announced on Twitter Tuesday that he finally got his driver's license.

Justin Grasso

Where Will Philadelphia 76ers Stay While in Orlando?

The Philadelphia 76ers will fly out to Orlando, Florida next month to continue the rest of the regular season and compete in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Gary Vider Recounts His Memories as an impostor SI Kid Interviewer

Imagine being able to meet and interview your favorite celebrities as a kid for Sports Illustrated, but you don't work for Sports Illustrated, and your dad is just playing the part. That was comedian Gary Vider's childhood.

SI Wire

Report: 76ers Managing Partners Still Interested in Mets Despite Steelers Stake

Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer are reportedly still interested in buying MLB's New York Mets even after acquiring a small stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Justin Grasso