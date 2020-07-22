It's hard for Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle to get jokes off around his teammates. Although he's not the only rookie down in Orlando, he's the one who spent the majority of the season around his veteran teammates. Therefore, picking on Matisse is easy for guys like Mike Scott, Tobias Harris, and so on.

Everything he says or does is viewed under a microscope, it seems. And whenever the young rookie makes a comment -- you can expect his teammates to react in a joking manner. On Tuesday, however, Thybulle's joke at practice was taken in as a serious comment, and it caused NBA fans social media to start talking about how disappointed they were in the Sixers rookie.

Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks painted a picture of the scene for bubble outsiders. As she stood on the side watching the 76ers prepare the season's restart during Tuesday's practice, Rooks heard a comment being made by Thybulle regarding music. As the quite popular rap track by Nas titled 'Ether' was playing in the background, Thybulle asked his teammates if the song was by Joe Budden.

To no surprise, Thybulle's mentor and Sixers sidekick Tobias Harris instantly corrected him. Although Rooks didn't translate Harris' exact words to the rookie, we can assume the 76ers veteran responded with great disappointment.

After the tweet blew up, Thybulle rushed to Twitter to correct the situation later on. As it turns out, the former first-round pick was joking indeed. "It was supposed to be a joke," Thybulle tweeted. "But I guess now I've let Nas down... Thanks, Taylor."

At first, it seemed Thybulle was clueless about hip hop music after his comment during practice. Then he redeemed himself with a 'Let Nas Down' reference by J. Cole. Now all of a sudden, the joke is funny and no longer serious and disappointing. Hopefully, the exchange between Thybulle and Harris is on the next episode of Thybulle's bubble life blogs -- because there's likely a hilarious reaction by Harris that will come out of that.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_